Derby County being eye for potential 'investment deal' with Saudi Arabia boxing chief Turki Alalshikh

By Darren Plant | 25 May 2026 17:39 , Last updated: 25 May 2026 17:39

Saudi Arabian boxing chief Turki Alalshikh is allegedly looking to invest in Championship club Derby County.

The Rams had been in contention to reach the playoffs on the final weekend of the season before finishing in eighth place in the Championship table.

With West Ham United, Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers being relegated from the Premier League, John Eustace and his squad theoretically face a tougher challenge in 2026-27.

However, as per The Telegraph, Derby officials are seemingly making progress in their efforts to attract new financial backing.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Saudi boxing chief eyeing Derby County investment

The report suggests that discussions are at an advanced stage, the assumption being that those involved want to be part of Derby's hierarchy for the summer transfer window.

At this point in time, the process is said to be with the Independent Football Regulator, who will determine whether Alalshikh would pass the relevant criteria when it comes to investment and ownership in general.

Alalshikh has allegedly been assessing his options in English football for some time, seemingly in the Championship where a club would cost less should he wish to purchase it but with the goal of earning promotion to the lucrative Premier League.

Funds provided by high-profile figures from Saudi Arabia have helped transform many sports in recent years, including boxing where Alalshikh is most prominent.

© Imago / IMAGO / Focus Images

To what extent would Saudi investment change Derby?

Those competing in the EFL have to comply with stringent financial regulations. Points deductions and transfer embargos have become common practice in recent years.

Nevertheless, Derby would naturally look to make waves in the transfer market should they receive substantial extra funding.

Given the amount of undisclosed fees, Derby's net spend for 2025-26 was hard to establish with complete accuracy, but there is an indication that it was in the region of -£8.5m.

Spending rules are due to change in the EFL, however, and clubs with greater average attendances - Derby were second in 2025-26 with 28,911 - will theoretically have greater spending power.

Rules are also more lenient when it comes to extra investment, something which can also only benefit Derby should Alalshikh arrive at Pride Park.