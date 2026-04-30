Preview: Derby County vs Sheffield United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sam Varley | 30 Apr 2026 13:34

Aiming to break into the top six of the Championship table and earn a playoff spot on the final day of the regular season, Derby County will welcome Sheffield United to Pride Park on Saturday.

The hosts sit eighth and trail sixth and seventh spots by a single point thanks to a victory last weekend, while their visitors fell to 15th spot last time out heading into the final game.

Match preview

Derby County head into the final game of the Championship regular season on Saturday aiming to break into the playoff spots, having kept their hopes alive with a win last time out.

They have enjoyed a strong first full season under the management of John Eustace, after avoiding the drop by a single point last time around, currently sitting eighth having earned 69 points from their 45 outings.

The Rams have moved within touching distance of the top six by winning seven of their last 11 league games dating back to late February, albeit losing the other four including three in a five-game span in April.

Eustace's men would bounce back on each occasion, though, firstly getting back to winning ways at home to Stoke City and Oxford United, before visiting Queens Park Rangers last weekend and narrowing their gap to the top six with a 3-2 victory at Loftus Park, twice falling behind and levelling through Oscar Fraulo and Sondre Langas before Jaydon Banel curled in the winner two minutes from time.

Now trailing Hull City and Wrexham by a single point in the fight for the last playoff spot, needing to better both sides' results, Derby County can only focus on finishing with a victory on Saturday and hoping results elsewhere go their way.

© Iconsport / Simon Bellis

Their visitors, meanwhile, make the trip to Derbyshire aiming to end a disappointing season on a positive note.

After falling short of an immediate return to the Premier League in the playoff final last time around, Sheffield United have failed to mount another promotion bid in 2025-26, instead spending the majority in the bottom half and now sitting 15th.

From their 45 games, the Blades have scored 64 goals and conceded 65, while only basement side Sheffield Wednesday have suffered more than their 22 defeats, including back-to-back losses heading into the final day.

Following a pair of consecutive victories, which looked set to platform a strong end to the season and a climb into the top half, Chris Wilder's men fell at home to Blackburn Rovers, before hosting Preston North End last weekend and losing 3-2, with goals from Gustavo Hamer and Patrick Bamford not enough to earn a result after Liam Lindsay's brace and Lewis Dobbin's goal had the visitors 2-0 and 3-1 up.

Now sitting 15th with one game remaining, three points outside of the top half and two behind 13th spot, Sheffield United will at least aim to end their term with a win at Pride Park before trying to reignite a promotion charge next season.

Derby County Championship form:

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Sheffield United Championship form:

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Team News

© Imago / News Images

Derby County remain without key attacker Patrick Agyemang, who suffered a season-ending injury in early April, while Rhian Brewster, Bobby Clark, Callum Elder and Derry Murkin should also continue spells in the treatment room.

Carlton Morris, who has managed 12 Championship goals this season, will continue to lead the line, while Jaydon Banel has a claim to come in from the outset having scored twice in the last three games including the winner off the bench last time out.

Elsewhere, David Ozoh will hope to come back into the midfield from the start in place of either Fraulo or Lewis Travis.

Sheffield United are still unable to call on first-choice goalkeeper Michael Cooper, defender Sam McCallum, midfielder Kalvin Phillips and striker Tyrese Campbell due to injuries.

Tyler Bindon also missed out last weekend, with Japhet Tanganga and Mark McGuinness bound to continue at the back, while Harrison Burrows should return on the left-hand side form the start.

Bamford will continue to lead the line, having notched up 12 goals in 27 league games this term, while Callum O'Hare, Tahith Chong and Tom Cannon will compete to join talisman Hamer in support of the front man.

Derby County possible starting lineup:

Zetterstrom; Langas, Sanderson, Clarke, Johnston; Fraulo, Ozoh; Ward, Banel, Brereton Diaz; Morris

Sheffield United possible starting lineup:

Davies; Seriki, Tanganga, McCallum, Burrows; Peck, Riedewald; Cannon, O'Hare, Hamer; Bamford

We say: Derby County 3-1 Sheffield United

Needing another victory to keep their playoff hopes alive, with momentum on their side having kept themselves in the fight, we back Derby County with home advantage to see off an inconsistent Sheffield United side who have coasted towards the end of an underwhelming campaign.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.