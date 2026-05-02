Preview: Sevilla vs Real Sociedad - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 02 May 2026 14:32 , Last updated: 02 May 2026 14:35

Sevilla's fight to remain in La Liga will continue on Monday evening, when they take on Real Sociedad at Estadio Ramon.

The home team are currently 18th in the La Liga table, two points behind 17th-placed Alaves, while Real Sociedad are eighth, and the Basque outfit have already qualified for next season's Europa League.

Match preview

Sevilla are involved in a real battle at the bottom of the La Liga table, with Los Nervionenses currently 18th in the division, two points behind 17th-placed Alaves with five games left.

Luis Garcia Plaza's side will enter this match off the back of successive defeats to Levante and Osasuna, while they have lost five of their last six games at this level of football.

Sevilla finished 17th in La Liga last season, only avoiding relegation by a single point, and they are involved in another huge battle for survival entering the final straight.

Los Nervionenses were last relegated back in 1999-2000, so it would be one of the biggest shocks in Spanish football in recent history if they dropped out of La Liga this season.

Sevilla have the third-worst home record in La Liga this season, only picking up 19 points from 16 matches, while Real Sociedad have recorded three wins from their 16 games on their travels.

© Imago / AFLOSPORT

Real Sociedad have a record of 11 wins, 10 draws and 12 defeats from their 33 league matches this season, with 43 points leaving them in eighth position in the table.

The Basque outfit have already secured Europa League football for next season, having won the Copa del Rey, while the Champions League spots will be beyond them this term.

Real Sociedad will enter this match off the back of a 3-3 draw with Rayo Vallecano, and they have only picked up one point from their last two games, having lost at home to Getafe on April 22.

Pellegrino Matarazzo's side have both scored and conceded 52 league goals this season, so they have been good value when it comes to entertainment.

Real Sociedad have won 55 of their previous 141 matches against Sevilla in all competitions, including a 2-1 success when the two teams locked horns in the reverse game earlier this season.

Sevilla La Liga form:

LLLWLL

Real Sociedad La Liga form:

WLWDLD

Real Sociedad form (all competitions):

LWDWLD

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Ball Raw Images

Sevilla will again be without the services of Marcao through injury, while Djibril Sow is suspended, with the midfielder picking up a milestone yellow card against Osasuna last time out.

Cesar Azpilicueta, though, is expected to return from a muscular problem to make the squad.

Neal Maupay was on the scoresheet against Osasuna, and the forward will continue in the starting side, while there should also be positions in the XI for Ruben Vargas and Isaac Romero.

Real Sociedad, meanwhile, will be without the services of Inaki Ruperez and Alvaro Odriozola due to injury problems.

Igor Zubeldia, Goncalo Guedes and Jon Karrikaburu are also doubts, so the visitors could be without the services of five players for Monday's fixture.

Mikel Oyarzabal scored twice against Rayo Vallecano last time out to take his total to 17 goals for the campaign, and there will be another spot through the middle for the attacker, who is set to represent Spain at the 2026 World Cup.

Sevilla possible starting lineup:

Vlachodimos; Carmona, Castrin, Salas, Suazo; Sanchez, Gudelj, Agoume, Vargas; Romero, Maupay

Real Sociedad possible starting lineup:

Remiro; Aramburu, Martin, Caleta-Car, Gomez; Kubo, Turrientes, Soler, Barrenetxea; Oskarsson, Oyarzabal

We say: Sevilla 1-1 Real Sociedad

This is a bigger match for Sevilla than it is for Real Sociedad, but we are still finding it difficult to back a home success considering their struggles this season, so we have had to settle on a low-scoring draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.