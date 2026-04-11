Saturday's La Liga predictions and previews including Barcelona vs. Espanyol

By Matt Law | 11 Apr 2026 00:05 , Last updated: 11 Apr 2026 00:05

Today's La Liga predictions include Barcelona's home clash with Espanyol, and Atletico Madrid's trip to Estadio Ramon to tackle Sevilla.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Real Sociedad will be aiming to make it successive wins in Spain's top flight when they continue their campaign at home to Alaves on Saturday afternoon.

La Real are currently seventh in the La Liga table, three points behind sixth-placed Celta Vigo, while Alaves are 15th, three points outside of the relegation zone.

We say: Real Sociedad 2-1 Alaves

Alaves' recent record against Real Sociedad suggests that it will be a close game on Saturday, and it would not be a surprise to see a draw, but we just have a feeling that the hosts will be able to navigate their way to all three points.

> Click here to read our full preview for Real Sociedad vs. Alaves, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Both Elche and Valencia will be aiming to bounce back from defeats when they continue their respective La Liga campaigns with a clash on Saturday afternoon.

Valencia are 14th in the La Liga table, six points ahead of 18th-placed Elche, demonstrating the importance of this weekend's contest at Estadio Martinez Valero.

We say: Elche 1-1 Valencia

These two teams played out a 1-1 draw earlier this season, and we are predicting the same scoreline here. Elche are very difficult to beat on their own patch, but Valencia should be good enough for a point on Saturday afternoon.

> Click here to read our full preview for Elche vs. Valencia, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Joan Gosa

Barcelona will be aiming to make it seven straight wins in La Liga when they continue their domestic campaign with a home fixture against Catalan rivals Espanyol on Saturday.

Hansi Flick's side are top of the La Liga table, seven points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, while Espanyol are 10th, six points outside of the European spots.

We say: Barcelona 3-1 Espanyol

Espanyol will be hoping to take advantage of Barcelona's struggles in the Champions League last time out, but Flick's side have been excellent in La Liga of late, and we are expecting the home side to once again triumph in the Catalan derby.

> Click here to read our full preview for Barcelona vs. Espanyol, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Fresh from an excellent result in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final with Barcelona, Atletico Madrid will resume their La Liga campaign against Sevilla on Saturday.

Atletico are currently fourth in the La Liga table, 12 points ahead of fifth-placed Real Betis, while Sevilla are 17th, only two points outside of the relegation zone.

We say: Sevilla 1-1 Atletico Madrid

Atletico will be distracted by their Champions League exploits, and the visitors are not expected to be at full strength, but they should still be good enough to claim a point against an out-of-form and struggling Sevilla outfit.

> Click here to read our full preview for Sevilla vs. Atletico Madrid, including team news and predicted lineups