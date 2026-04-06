Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid: Head-to-head record and past meetings ahead of Champions League clash

By Matt Law | 06 Apr 2026 12:26 , Last updated: 06 Apr 2026 12:26

Barcelona will welcome Atletico Madrid to Camp Nou on Wednesday evening for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

These two teams also locked horns in La Liga on Saturday night, and it was Barcelona that struck late to record a huge victory over the Red and Whites.

The 2-1 success moved Barcelona seven points clear of second-placed Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga table, and Hansi Flick's side are now preparing for two more games against Atletico in quick succession, with the pair meeting in the quarter-finals of the European Cup.

Barcelona will enter the match off the back of four straight wins in all competitions, but it has been a struggle for Atletico of late.

Indeed, Diego Simeone's side have lost each of their last three matches.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the head-to-head record and looks at the previous meetings between the two sides ahead of their clash on Wednesday.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 250

Atletico wins: 78

Draws: 57

Barcelona wins: 115

Barcelona lead the overall head-to-head record between the two sides, having recorded 115 wins to Atletico's 78, while there have also been 57 draws in this particular fixture.

The Catalan outfit have also comfortably outscored their opponents, finding the back of the net on 473 occasions in their 250 matches against Atletico, while the capital outfit have managed 362.

Lionel Messi is the leading goalscorer in this fixture, finding the back of the net on 32 occasions against Atletico, which is 16 ahead of Cesar Rodriguez in second position.

Unsurprisingly, Barcelona also lead the head-to-head record in La Liga, winning 83 of their 178 matches to Atletico's 53, while there have also been 42 draws in Spain's top flight.

Thirteen of the last 16 meetings between these two sides have come in La Liga, and Barcelona had been on a five-game winning run against Atletico at that level, including 1-0 and 3-0 successes during the 2023-24 campaign.

However, Atletico shocked their rivals in December 2024 with a 2-1 victory at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, with Alexander Sorloth netting a last-gasp winner.

Barcelona did manage to gain revenge in the reverse match at Wanda Metropolitano, coming from two goals behind late on to record a 4-2 victory against their title rivals, and Blaugrana made it back-to-back wins in this fixture with a 3-1 triumph in December 2025.

The pair have also met in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey in 2025-26, with Atletico running out 4-3 winners on aggregate, but Barcelona won their last league match 2-1 in April 2026, with Robert Lewandowski netting a late winner to send Hansi Flick's side seven points clear at the top of La Liga.

In the Champions League, the pair have met four times, with Atletico recording two wins and suffering one defeat, and their two previous quarter-final ties in the competition have ended in Atletico advancing to the semi-finals.

Last 20 meetings (all competitions)

Apr 4, 2026: Atletico 1-2 Barcelona (La Liga)

Mar 3, 2025: Barcelona 3-0 Atletico (Copa del Rey Semi-Finals)

Feb 12, 2026: Atletico 4-0 Barcelona (Copa del Rey Semi-Finals)

Dec 02, 2025: Barcelona 3-1 Atletico (La Liga)

Apr 02, 2025: Atletico 0-1 Barcelona (Copa del Rey Semi-Finals)

Mar 16, 2025: Atletico 2-4 Barcelona (La Liga)

Feb 25, 2025: Barcelona 4-4 Atletico (Copa del Rey Semi-Finals)

Dec 21, 2024: Barcelona 1-2 Atletico (La Liga)

Apr 17, 2024: Atletico 0-3 Barcelona (La Liga)

Dec 03, 2023: Barcelona 1-0 Atletico (La Liga)

Apr 23, 2023: Barcelona 1-0 Atletico (La Liga)

Jan 08, 2023: Atletico 0-1 Barcelona (La Liga)

Feb 06, 2022: Barcelona 4-2 Atletico (La Liga)

Oct 02, 2021: Atletico 2-0 Barcelona (La Liga)

May 08, 2021: Barcelona 0-0 Atletico (La Liga)

Nov 21, 2020: Atletico 1-0 Barcelona (La Liga)

Jun 30, 2020: Barcelona 2-2 Atletico (La Liga)

Jan 09, 2020: Barcelona 2-3 Atletico (Spanish Super Cup Semi-Finals)

Dec 01, 2019: Atletico 0-1 Barcelona (La Liga)

Apr 06, 2019: Barcelona 2-0 Atletico (La Liga)

Nov 24, 2018: Atletico 1-1 Barcelona (La Liga)

Last 10 La Liga meetings

Apr 4, 2026: Atletico 1-2 Barcelona (La Liga)

Dec 02, 2025: Barcelona 3-1 Atletico (La Liga)

Mar 16, 2025: Atletico 2-4 Barcelona (La Liga)

Dec 21, 2024: Barcelona 1-2 Atletico (La Liga)

Apr 17, 2024: Atletico 0-3 Barcelona (La Liga)

Dec 03, 2023: Barcelona 1-0 Atletico (La Liga)

Apr 23, 2023: Barcelona 1-0 Atletico (La Liga)

Jan 08, 2023: Atletico 0-1 Barcelona (La Liga)

Feb 06, 2022: Barcelona 4-2 Atletico (La Liga)

Oct 02, 2021: Atletico 2-0 Barcelona (La Liga)