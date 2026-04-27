Barcelona to receive 'double fitness boost' as Hansi Flick's side move closer to La Liga title

By Matt Law | 27 Apr 2026 09:55 , Last updated: 27 Apr 2026 09:57

Barcelona could reportedly be boosted by the returns of both Raphinha and Marc Bernal for Saturday's La Liga contest against Osasuna.

Raphinha has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury while representing Brazil during the March international break, missing his team's last six matches in all competitions.

Bernal, meanwhile, has been absent since the start of April with an ankle problem which has proven to be more serious than first thought.

According to AS, the returns of Raphinha and Bernal are 'getting closer every day'.

The report claims that both players are set to return to training this week with a view to being involved in the contest with Osasuna on Saturday night.

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Raphinha, Bernal could return for Barcelona vs. Osasuna

Raphinha has once again been a vital player for Barcelona during the 2025-26 campaign, making 31 appearances in all competitions, contributing 19 goals and eight assists.

Bernal, meanwhile, has scored five goals and registered one assist in 28 appearances this term, and the 18-year-old is viewed as one of the best young midfielders in world football.

Andreas Christensen is unlikely to recover from a knee injury before the end of the campaign, and the Denmark international's contract at Camp Nou is due to expire this summer.

That said, Christensen is in discussions with the Catalan team over a potential extension.

Lamine Yamal, meanwhile, is out for the remainder of the campaign with the hamstring issue that he suffered against Celta Vigo in La Liga last week.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

When could Barcelona win the La Liga title?

Barcelona are currently 11 points clear of second-placed Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga table with just five games of the campaign left to play.

Should Barcelona beat Osasuna on Saturday, they would move 14 points clear at the summit, and if Real Madrid are then unsuccessful in overcoming Espanyol on Sunday evening, Hansi Flick's side would be confirmed as champions with four games to spare.