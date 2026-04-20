Andreas Christensen future: Will Barcelona defender leave Camp Nou on a free transfer?

By Matt Law | 20 Apr 2026 12:33 , Last updated: 20 Apr 2026 12:35

Andreas Christensen is reportedly still hopeful of staying at Barcelona beyond the summer despite rejecting a first renewal offer from the Catalan giants.

The Denmark international arrived at Camp Nou from Chelsea in the summer of 2022, making the move to the La Liga outfit on a free transfer.

Christensen has featured on 97 occasions for Barcelona, scoring five times and registering three assists, and he is well-regarded by senior figures at Camp Nou.

It has been a tough 2025-26 campaign for the Dane, making only 17 appearances in all competitions, and he has been on the sidelines since the middle of December due to a serious knee injury.

© Imago

Christensen 'hopeful' of remaining at Barcelona

The 30-year-old's contract with Barcelona is due to expire at the end of June.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have offered Christensen an extension with a reduced salary, but the defender has signalled that he is not prepared to accept the terms.

The report claims that Barcelona are willing to hand the Dane a one-year contract, with the option to extend it for another 12 months if certain conditions are met.

However, amid significant interest from the Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A and other La Liga clubs, the defender has rejected the terms.

Christensen's first choice is still believed to be to remain at Barcelona, with the defender instructing his agent to continue negotiating with the club in the hope that an agreement can be reached.

© Imago

Christensen's Barcelona contract is due to expire on June 30

That said, the centre-back is said to be looking at all options available to him.

Christensen faces a battle to return to action before the end of the campaign, although there is a chance that he could feature in some matchday squads before the season concludes.

Barcelona will continue their La Liga campaign against Celta Vigo on April 22, before tackling Getafe three days later in their final match of the month.

Hansi Flick's side will then take to the field on five occasions in May, facing Osasuna, Real Madrid, Alaves, Real Betis and Valencia.

Barcelona are currently nine points clear of second-placed Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga table and on course to win another championship.