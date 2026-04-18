Barcelona transfer news: Catalan giants 'accelerate' pursuit of potential Jules Kounde replacement

By Matt Law | 18 Apr 2026 14:53 , Last updated: 18 Apr 2026 14:55

Barcelona are reportedly stepping up their interest in Rayo Vallecano defender Andrei Ratiu ahead of this summer's transfer window.

Ratiu, 27, has again been a strong performer for Rayo this season, scoring once and providing three assists in 40 appearances in all competitions.

Barcelona are expected to be in the market for a new right-back this summer, with Jules Kounde needing support and competition in that area of the field.

There have also been suggestions of a potential Kounde departure, with clubs from the Premier League thought to be interested in the France international.

© Imago

Barcelona 'step up their interest' in Rayo defender Ratiu

While Barcelona would ideally like to keep Kounde, offers in the region of £70m would be seriously considered, with Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool all believed to be keen.

According to reports in Spain, Barcelona are stepping up their interest in Ratiu, who has been a standout right-back in La Liga over the last three seasons.

The Romania international has represented Rayo on 92 occasions in all competitions, scoring four goals and registering six assists in the process.

Ratiu has a contract with Rayo until the summer of 2030, but Barcelona would not have to break the bank to sign him during the upcoming market, with an offer in the region of £20m likely being accepted.

The defender is a proven performer in La Liga, featuring on 75 occasions in the competition, while he has experience in both the Europa League and Conference League.

© Imago / AFLOSPORT

Would Ratiu be a good signing for Barcelona?

Ratiu has again been excellent for Rayo this season, thriving from both an attacking and defensive point of view, and he would be the ideal summer signing for Barcelona.

The Catalan outfit cannot break the bank for a full-back addition this summer, especially as they are hopeful of adding a high-profile attacker ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

It would be difficult to pick up a player of Ratiu's quality for such an affordable price this summer, and it would be a shock if the Romanian was still with his current team beyond the end of the upcoming market.