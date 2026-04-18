Team News: Aston Villa vs. Sunderland injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Darren Plant | 18 Apr 2026 14:00 , Last updated: 18 Apr 2026 14:01

Aston Villa play host to Sunderland in a crucial Premier League fixture at Villa Park on Sunday afternoon.

While Villa thrashed Bologna in the Europa League in midweek, Sunderland edged past Tottenham Hotspur in their last top-flight contest, and here Sports Mole, rounds up the team news ahead of the showdown in the West Midlands.

ASTON VILLA

Out: Boubacar Kamara (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Maatsen; Onana, Tielemans; McGinn, Rogers, Buendia; Watkins

SUNDERLAND

Out: Bertrand Traore (knee), Jocelin Ta Bi (ankle), Romaine Mundle (hamstring)

Doubtful: Nilson Angulo (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Roefs; Mukiele, O'Nien, Alderete, Mandava; Xhaka, Sadiki; Rigg, Diarra, Le Fee; Brobbey