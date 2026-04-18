Team News: Aston Villa vs. Sunderland injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Aston Villa play host to Sunderland in a crucial Premier League fixture at Villa Park on Sunday afternoon.
While Villa thrashed Bologna in the Europa League in midweek, Sunderland edged past Tottenham Hotspur in their last top-flight contest, and here Sports Mole, rounds up the team news ahead of the showdown in the West Midlands.
ASTON VILLA VS. SUNDERLAND
ASTON VILLA
Out: Boubacar Kamara (knee)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Maatsen; Onana, Tielemans; McGinn, Rogers, Buendia; Watkins
SUNDERLAND
Out: Bertrand Traore (knee), Jocelin Ta Bi (ankle), Romaine Mundle (hamstring)
Doubtful: Nilson Angulo (unspecified)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Roefs; Mukiele, O'Nien, Alderete, Mandava; Xhaka, Sadiki; Rigg, Diarra, Le Fee; Brobbey