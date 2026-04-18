Premier League Gameweek 33
Aston Villa
Apr 19, 2026 2.00pm
Villa Park
Sunderland

Team News: Aston Villa vs. Sunderland injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Aston Villa vs. Sunderland injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
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Aston Villa play host to Sunderland in a crucial Premier League fixture at Villa Park on Sunday afternoon.

While Villa thrashed Bologna in the Europa League in midweek, Sunderland edged past Tottenham Hotspur in their last top-flight contest, and here Sports Mole, rounds up the team news ahead of the showdown in the West Midlands.

ASTON VILLA VS. SUNDERLAND

 

ASTON VILLA

Out: Boubacar Kamara (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Maatsen; Onana, Tielemans; McGinn, Rogers, Buendia; Watkins

SUNDERLAND

Out: Bertrand Traore (knee), Jocelin Ta Bi (ankle),  Romaine Mundle (hamstring)

Doubtful: Nilson Angulo (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Roefs; Mukiele, O'Nien, Alderete, Mandava; Xhaka, Sadiki; Rigg, Diarra, Le Fee; Brobbey

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