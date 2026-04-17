Aston Villa vs. Sunderland: Predicted XI for Regis Le Bris' side ahead of trip to West Midlands

By Darren Plant | 17 Apr 2026 11:36 , Last updated: 17 Apr 2026 11:40

Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris may name an unchanged starting lineup for Sunday's Premier League fixture at Aston Villa.

The Frenchman witnessed the Black Cats earn a 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at the Stadium of Light last weekend.

As a result, Sunderland have now won three of their last four top-flight fixtures, but Le Bris still has selection decisions to make for the trip to the West Midlands.

Key central defender Daniel Ballard is pushing to return from a hamstring injury. Even if the Northern Ireland international is declared fit, Le Bris may be prepared to keep Luke O'Nien and Omar Alderete as his centre-backs.

Chris Rigg and Chemsdine Talbi are also battling for one spot that is available on the flanks.

While Rigg has started the wins over Newcastle United and Spurs, Talbi scored at St James' Park before being restricted to an eight-minute outing versus Spurs.

Although Brian Brobbey has only scored once in his last seven Premier League appearances, the Dutchman will continue to lead the line.

Nilson Angulo is another player pushing for a return from injury, but the likes of Jocelin Ta Bi, Bertrand Traore and Romaine Mundle are expected to be sidelined.

Sunderland possible starting lineup:

Roefs; Mukiele, O'Nien, Alderete, Mandava; Xhaka, Sadiki; Rigg, Diarra, Le Fee; Brobbey

> Click here to see how Aston Villa could line up against Sunderland