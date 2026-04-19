Real Madrid transfer news: 11 players put up for sale ahead of summer overhaul

By Axel Clody | 19 Apr 2026 16:09

Real Madrid could see as many as eleven players leave this summer as the club prepares for significant changes following a trophy-less season.

Eliminated from the Champions League at the quarter-final stage, knocked out of the Copa del Rey and the Supercopa de Espana, and well off Barcelona's pace in La Liga, Real Madrid are heading for a blank season, and that, at one of the world's biggest clubs, typically signals sweeping changes.

More than three new signings have already been requested for next summer, with at least two defensive reinforcements, a new midfielder and a right winger on the wishlist. Alongside those arrivals, a raft of departures is expected, and head coach Alvaro Arbeloa's time at the club also appears to be drawing to a close.

Defence to be transformed

© Imago / Pressinphoto

According to Sport, the defensive unit is set to be the most heavily overhauled department. Dani Carvajal and David Alaba are both out of contract and unlikely to be renewed — with the Austrian's departure already confirmed. Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia are also on the list of those expected to leave.

In central defence, Antonio Rudiger — also out of contract — and Raul Asencio are both considered potential departures. At 33, the German appears the most likely to leave Madrid this summer.

Camavinga and Ceballos could follow

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

In midfield, a sale of Eduardo Camavinga appears increasingly likely after his high-profile sending off played a key role in Real Madrid's Champions League elimination. He has also never truly established himself as a regular in the engine room. Two English heavyweights — Arsenal and Manchester United — are said to be in pole position to sign him.

Also in midfield, Dani Ceballos has decided to leave the La Liga giants in search of more regular playing time. Ajax are understood to be interested in the Spaniard ahead of the summer window.

The Rodrygo puzzle

© Imago / Pressinphoto

In attack, the right-wing position — an area Real are keen to reinforce — could see significant movement, with both Franco Mastantuono and Rodrygo potentially departing according to Sport. The Brazilian has featured in numerous transfer rumours in recent months, though a summer exit looks complicated given that the 25-year-old suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury and is not expected to return until October.

As for 18-year-old Argentine Mastantuono, who only arrived last summer for £38m, an outright sale looks unlikely, though the club could sanction a loan to give him more playing time away from the Bernabeu. Real Madrid have also made a decision on Gonzalo Garcia, who could be sold this summer with a buy-back clause included in the deal. A significant but carefully managed squad overhaul is under way.