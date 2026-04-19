Chelsea transfer news: Vinicius Junior stance 'revealed' amid Real Madrid exit speculation

By Darren Plant | 19 Apr 2026 12:00

Chelsea reportedly have no interest in making an approach for Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior during the summer transfer window.

The Blues are increasingly unlikely to qualify for next season's Champions League, a consequence of Saturday's 1-0 defeat at home to Manchester United representing their fourth defeat in five Premier League fixtures.

As well as being at risk of dropping into the bottom half of the Premier League table over next seven to 10 days, Liam Rosenior's are currently on an unwanted run in front of goal.

Nevertheless, ahead of what will be a busy summer market, Chelsea continued to be linked with proven world-class stars, including Vinicius Junior.

However, as per French journalist Romain Molina, via Get Football News France, the West Londoners are not tempted to move for the Brazil international.

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Chelsea not interested in Real Madrid star

The report suggests that Vinicius Junior's representatives have attempted to generate interest for the attacker.

Instead, no club has offered encouragement that they intend to pursue the 25-year-old, who has just under 15 months remaining on his contract.

Despite Chelsea having been willing to spend big-money on talent under BlueCo, they will not be allocating funds towards Vinicius Junior.

From 44 appearances in La Liga and the Champions League during 2025-26, he has contributed 16 goals and 10 assists.

Although he has a strong affinity with Los Blancos, Vinicius Junior is seemingly keeping his options open ahead of the next phase of his career.

© Imago / APL

Chelsea never realistic contender for Vinicius Junior

While Chelsea's wingers have generally struggled this campaign, the club's recruitment team were never likely to pursue Vinicius Junior.

Not only would Chelsea not be able to afford him, the player himself would realistically consider a number of clubs over a move to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are at a point where they must focus on signing established leaders over flair at this point of their development.