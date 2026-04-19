Chelsea injury news: Liam Rosenior provides updates on Estevao, Enzo Fernandez and Joao Pedro after Man Utd loss

By Seye Omidiora | 19 Apr 2026 00:28

Chelsea's pursuit of a top-five finish suffered another devastating blow as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The result marks a historic low for Liam Rosenior's side, who have now failed to score in over six hours of Premier League action.

Matheus Cunha’s first-half strike proved to be the difference on a night marred by supporter protests and a toxic atmosphere in West London.

Despite hitting the woodwork on three separate occasions, the Blues were unable to find a breakthrough and were booed off by the home faithful at the final whistle.

Rosenior now faces an uphill battle to restore confidence ahead of a critical week that could define the club’s European aspirations.

Under-fire Rosenior provides injury update after United loss

© Iconsport / PA Images

Speaking in his post-match press conference via football.london, Rosenior confirmed that teenage sensation Estevao faces a potentially lengthy spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

The Brazilian forward was reportedly devastated by the setback and was seen in tears in the dressing room during the half-time interval.

The Blues boss also revealed that vice-captain Enzo Fernandez was withdrawn due to a calf issue late in the second half.

Rosenior expressed hope that the midfielder was merely suffering from cramp given the importance of his presence for Tuesday’s upcoming fixture at Brighton & Hove Albion.

These fresh fitness concerns add to a growing list of problems for a manager struggling to find a winning formula at a decisive juncture.

Joao Pedro missed the United game due to a thigh injury, but Rosenior expects the Brazil international to return for Chelsea's visit to his old club.

Historic goal drought threatens Chelsea's Champions League hopes

© Imago / Action Plus

Chelsea’s inability to find the back of the net has now reached a critical point as they equalled a 28-year record for consecutive scoreless defeats.

The West Londoners have conceded eight goals without reply during their current four-game losing streak in the top flight.

The loss of Estevao’s creative spark will be particularly felt by an attack that has appeared increasingly toothless in the final third.

With a midweek trip to the Amex on the horizon, the pressure on Rosenior to find a tactical solution has reached boiling point among the disgruntled fanbase.

Supporters are increasingly frustrated by the club’s current situation, which has left the capital club sixth in the table, four points behind Liverpool in fifth, ahead of Sunday’s Merseyside derby.