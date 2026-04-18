Chelsea 0-1 Man Utd: Blues match unwanted 28-year record for scoreless losses

By Seye Omidiora | 18 Apr 2026 23:28 , Last updated: 18 Apr 2026 23:31

Chelsea’s pursuit of a top-five finish in the Premier League has been dealt a catastrophic blow after Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have suffered a devastating dip in form under head coach Liam Rosenior, failing to record a single goal in over 360 minutes of competitive top-flight football.

Chelsea’s unprecedented lack of clinical edge has seen the West Londoners slide down the table as they struggle to maintain pace with their European-chasing rivals.

Supporters at Stamford Bridge are now witnessing the club’s worst goalscoring drought in nearly three decades at a critical juncture of the 2025-26 campaign.

Blues equal 28-year record for consecutive scoreless defeats

© Iconsport / Dylan Hepworth/Every Second Media/Alamy Live News

According to recent data from Squawka, the London giants have now lost four consecutive league matches without scoring for the first time since 1998.

The miserable sequence commenced with a slender 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United before a comprehensive 3-0 loss at Everton further dampened spirits.

The situation worsened significantly when reigning champions Manchester City secured a dominant 3-0 victory over Rosenior’s side as the hosts appeared increasingly toothless in the final third.

This historic low point was confirmed on Saturday night as Manchester United claimed a 1-0 win, leaving the home faithful frustrated by the lack of response.

Chelsea have lost four Premier League games in a row without scoring a goal for the first time in over 28 years. ?



◎ 0-1 vs. Newcastle

◎ 3-0 vs. Everton

◎ 0-3 vs. Man City

◎ 0-1 vs. Man United



8 conceded, 0 scored. pic.twitter.com/A0JVXVqspm — Squawka (@Squawka) April 18, 2026

Will Chelsea qualify for next season’s Champions League?

© Imago / Action Plus

Defeat to United leaves the Blues sixth in the league table, four points behind Liverpool, who occupy the fifth and final spot for Europe’s premier club competition.

Arne Slot’s team travel to Everton for Sunday’s Merseyside derby, with the Anfield giants possibly opening a seven-point gap with success against the Toffees.

While many fans of the Blues will root for a win for David Moyes’s team, that result will send the Toffees two points clear of the West London club, who currently have 48 points after 33 matches, level with Brentford and Bournemouth and one clear of Moyes’s side and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Rosenior’s side face Brighton, Nottingham Forest, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Sunderland in their final five games, and fans of the club will hope for a turnaround in fortunes to avoid missing out on next season’s Champions League.

However, the form table suggests that Chelsea are unlikely to return to Europe’s leading tournament in 2026-27.