Preview: Flamengo vs Bahia - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 18 Apr 2026 22:53 , Last updated: 18 Apr 2026 22:54

Flamengo host Bahia this Sunday at the Maracana Stadium in the closing fixture of the 12th round of the Brasileirao, bringing together two sides from the upper reaches of the table with Flamengo sitting second while Bahia are fourth.

The Rio de Janeiro side arrive in fine form having recorded four consecutive wins, comfortably their strongest spell since Leonardo Jardim took charge, while the visitors come into the game on the back of a victory over Mirassol and are eager to secure another positive result away from home.

Match preview

After an inconsistent start which included a 3-0 defeat to RB Bragantino, Flamengo began to display more competitive football under Leonardo Jardim, and the arrival of new reinforcements sparked a run of four consecutive wins across all competitions.

That sequence began against Santos FC, whom they defeated 3-1 at the Maracana Stadium, before Flamengo went on to beat Cusco 2-0, Fluminense FC 2-1 and Independiente Medellín 4-1, the last of those coming last Thursday through goals from Lucas Paquetá, Bruno Henrique, Giorgian de Arrascaeta and Pedro.

Those results moved the club top of Group A in the Copa Libertadores and into second place in the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A, where they trail leaders Palmeiras by six points, with Flamengo's win rate in the league standing at 66% after six wins, two draws and two defeats.

One area that has regained confidence under Jardim is the attack, with the team finding the net 20 times in ten matches under the Portuguese head coach, an average of two goals per game.

In the second of three consecutive home fixtures at the Maracana, Flamengo have their sights set on closing the gap at the top as they look to remain firmly in contention to defend their title, and despite a number of absentees through injury and suspension, the expectation is a high-intensity display in pursuit of another three points.

© Imago © Imago

The 2026 Brasileirao has begun positively for Esporte Clube Bahia, who recovered from an early Copa Libertadores play-off exit and have suffered only two defeats in ten rounds, with Rogério Ceni's side currently sitting fifth with 20 points.

The standout aspect of Bahia's early campaign has been their away record, which had been such a weakness last season as in five away games this term they have already surpassed their total of road wins from 2025, recording four compared to three, making them the best away side in the Brasileirao with 12 points collected from five matches.

Most recently, they beat Mirassol 2-1 at the Maiao in a game marred by yet another refereeing controversy, with Mirassol protesting that a foul had been committed in the build-up to Mateo Sanabria's second-half goal, which ultimately settled the contest in Bahia's favour.

Referee Paulo Cesar Zanovelli chose not to disallow the strike, prompting fierce complaints from Mirassol's squad and board, with the decision keeping Bahia inside the Copa Libertadores qualification places.

Rogerio Ceni ended a long-standing personal hoodoo in his most recent encounter with Flamengo by claiming a victory for the first time, having lost each of his previous 16 meetings against the club as a manager, although he will not be able to attempt to repeat that feat this Sunday as he serves an automatic suspension for accumulating bookings.

Flamengo Brasileiro form:

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Flamengo form (all competitions):

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Bahia Brasileiro form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA / Icon Sport © Iconsport / SUSA / Icon Sport

Flamengo's midfield options ahead of Sunday's fixture against Bahia were further reduced this week, with Jorginho remaining sidelined with a calf injury while Erick Pulgar has received a four-match ban for his dismissal against RB Bragantino.

As a result, Nicolas De la Cruz is the leading candidate to start alongside Evertton Araujo, while Saul Níguez has only recently returned from a lengthy spell on the sidelines, was included in the squad for the first time this year against Medellín, but has yet to feature in 2026.

Jorge Carrascal is another absentee through suspension after being sent off in last weekend's Rio derby against Fluminense, while one of Flamengo's key outlets remains Paqueta, who is enjoying his best form since returning to Brazil with two goals in the club's last four matches.

Like Pulgar, David Duarte has been handed a four-match ban by the STJD following comments made against officials after the match against Palmeiras, although the club are seeking a stay of execution to have the centre-back available.

On the injury front, Ronaldo, Ruan Pablo and Kanu all remain unavailable, but with Gilberto fit to return, defensive midfielder Carlos Acevedo is expected to move back into midfield, bringing the side closer to their first-choice starting line-up.

Flamengo possible starting lineup:

Rossi; Varela, Ortiz, Pereira, Lucas; Araujo, De la Cruz; Paqueta, De Arrascaeta, Lino; Pedro

Bahia possible starting lineup:

Vieira; Gilberto, Xavier, Mingo, Juba; Acevedo, Lucas, Ribeiro; Olivera, Pulga, Jose

We say: Flamengo 2-1 Bahia

This match brings together two of the Brasileirao’s most dangerous attacks, with Flamengo scoring 20 goals and Esporte Clube Bahia netting 15, seven of which have come away from home in the league.

Flamengo continue to demonstrate their strength in front of their own supporters, however, recording six wins from their last seven home games, and the prediction is a home victory with both sides expected to find the net.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.