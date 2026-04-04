Preview: Flamengo vs Santos - prediction, team news, lineups

By Saikat Mandal | 04 Apr 2026 20:00

Flamengo return to the Maracanã on Sunday, April 5, at 9:30pm BST to face Santos in the tenth round of the Brasileirão, in a fixture that carries added significance as the reigning champions look to deliver an immediate response in front of their home supporters.

Santos, meanwhile, travel to Rio de Janeiro without Neymar, who is suspended after accumulating three yellow cards, but are boosted by their first win since Cuca’s return, while Gabigol’s availability against his former club adds an emotional edge to a contest that has traditionally produced plenty of goals.

Match preview

The 3-0 defeat to Red Bull Bragantino in round nine was a heavy blow for a Flamengo side that had been in the ascendancy under Leonardo Jardim.

Prior to that result, the Rio club had gone unbeaten since the Recopa Sudamericana final against Lanús in February, accumulating six matches without defeat, including four consecutive Brasileirão victories.

Pulgar's dismissal early in the second half compounded the situation and ended any prospect of a comeback.

Despite that setback, Flamengo's overall campaign remains solid. The club sit sixth with 14 points from eight matches and still have a game in hand on most of their rivals.

The 13 goals scored underline the team's attacking threat, though the gap to leaders Palmeiras has stretched to eight points, increasing the pressure for a swift response.

Leonardo Jardim, who took charge in early March following the departure of Filipe Luís, had transformed the team's displays with convincing victories over Cruzeiro, Botafogo and Remo, as well as an away draw at Corinthians.

The defeat at Bragantino, however, exposed emotional fragility and a certain dependence on key individuals. At the Maracanã, Flamengo will hope to rediscover their best form, backed by a favourable head-to-head record against Santos and a crowd expected to fill the stadium.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Santos, meanwhile, find themselves in a moment of relative relief, though caution remains.

The 2-0 victory over Remo at the Vila Belmiro ended a run of more than a month without a win and was Cuca's first success since returning to the dugout.

The result lifted Santos out of the relegation zone and up to 13th place with ten points.

Their numbers for the campaign remain a concern, however. Two wins, four draws and three defeats from the opening nine matches, with 12 goals scored and 13 conceded, tell a mixed story.

Their away record is a particular weakness: Santos have yet to win on the road in this Brasileirão campaign.

Neymar's absence is a significant blow for Cuca. The No. 10, who had been central to the attack and provided an assist in the win over Remo, serves a one-match ban after picking up his third yellow card. Without him and also without Rony, the manager must find new attacking solutions for the trip to the Maracanã.

The main source of optimism for Santos is the likely return of Gabigol. The forward missed the previous match with an oedema in his right calf but returned to full training and is expected to be available. Should he take to the field, he will face the stadium where he enjoyed some of the most memorable moments of his career, this time wearing the opposition's colours.

The head-to-head record between Flamengo and Santos reflects a fiercely competitive rivalry. In 117 meetings, Flamengo have won 45 to Santos' 43, with 29 draws. Their most recent encounter, in the 2025 Brasileirão, ended in a 3-2 victory for Flamengo, reinforcing the tendency for these fixtures to produce goals.

Flamengo Brasileiro form:

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Flamengo form (all competitions):

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Santos Brasileiro form:

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Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Flamengo will be without several key players on Sunday. Midfielder Pulgar serves a suspension after being sent off for violent conduct against Bragantino, having caught Sant'Anna in the face in an incident reviewed by VAR that resulted in a straight red card.

In the treatment room, Spanish midfielder Saul continues to recover from heel surgery, Alex Sandro is managing a muscular problem in his thigh, and Bruno Henrique also remains sidelined.

The positive news for Leonardo Jardim is the anticipated return of players who were rested for the previous match following the international break. Full-back Varela, centre-back Léo Pereira and midfielder Arrascaeta — all absent from the trip to Bragança Paulista — are expected to return to the starting line-up at the Maracanã, restoring quality that was sorely missed in round nine. De la Cruz, who came on in the second half against Bragantino, is the most likely candidate to fill Pulgar's role in midfield.

Santos' casualty list is particularly severe in attack. Neymar and Rony are both suspended after accumulating yellow cards.

The treatment room also contains significant names: Gabriel Menino is being treated for a right hamstring injury, Vinicius Lira sustained a serious knee injury and is expected to miss the remainder of the season, while Mayke remains absent due to complications relating to corticosteroid use in a regenerative treatment programme.

Gabigol, however, trained normally on Friday and is expected to be in Cuca's squad. The forward, who missed the Remo match with the right calf oedema, is the leading candidate to cover the attacking absences. The Maracanã contest carries particular significance for the No. 9, who spent several memorable years at the ground in Flamengo colours. The match will be refereed by Anderson Daronco.

Flamengo possible starting lineup:

Rossi; Varela, Léo Ortiz, Léo Pereira, Ayrton Lucas; Jorginho, De la Cruz; Paquetá, Arrascaeta, Samuel Lino; Pedro. Manager: Leonardo Jardim.

Santos possible starting lineup:

Gabriel Brazão; Igor Vinícius, Lucas Verissimo, Luan Peres, Escobar; Oliva, Gustavo Henrique, Rollheiser; Barreal, Thaciano, Moisés. Manager: Cuca.

We say: Flamengo 2-0 Santos

With Arrascaeta, Léo Pereira and Varela all set to return, Flamengo are boosted by the recovery of key personnel, while a packed Maracanã is expected to provide the energy as they seek to respond to the setback in Bragança Paulista.

Santos, meanwhile, travel without Neymar and Rony and are still searching for their first away win in the Brasileirão, which suggests they may lack the resources to withstand Flamengo’s quality — even with Gabigol available again.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.