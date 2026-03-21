Preview: Corinthians vs Flamengo - prediction, team news, lineups

By Aishat Akanni | 21 Mar 2026 15:40 , Last updated: 21 Mar 2026 15:43

Five matches without a win. Two goals scored. A devastating Paulista semi-final exit at the hands of Novorizontino - that is the baggage Corinthians carry into Sunday’s clash with Flamengo in matchday eight of the Campeonato Brasileiro at the Neo Quimica Arena.

On the other side, an unrecognizably improved Flamengo arrives. Since Leonardo Jardim took charge, the Rubro-Negro have not conceded a single goal, have scored 16 in five matches, and have lifted the state championship title.

Match preview

The semi-final elimination in the Paulistao at the hands of Novorizontino opened a wound that the Brasileirao has not yet healed, and a run of five matches without a victory this season, with just two goals scored during that spell, has turned the atmosphere around the club into a pressure cooker on the verge of boiling over.

The table does not yet reflect a terminal crisis. Ninth in the standings with nine points from seven matches - two wins, three draws and two defeats - Corinthians retain a degree of control over their position in the competition. But the numbers tell a story the league standings try to hide: six goals scored in seven rounds from a squad with so much attacking talent is a statistic that doesn't go unnoticed.

The antidote may well have a name. Yuri Alberto returns from injury and reignites hope among supporters who expect the centre-forward to be the spark needed to unlock an attack that has been struggling to convert volume into efficiency.

His presence changes the team's point of reference and could be the missing ingredient for Corinthians to start troubling opponents at home once more.

With the Copa Libertadores on the horizon and a score to settle with Flamengo - the same rivals they defeated in the last Supercopa Rei do Brasil final - Corinthians have plenty of reasons to seek a turning point this Sunday.

Beating their biggest rivals would be about far more than three points: it would be a statement that the squad still has the belief to compete on every front this season.

© Iconsport / SUSA / Icon Sport

16 goals scored. Zero granted. Three wins and a state championship lifted on penalties against Fluminense - all of that in just four matches under Leonardo Jardim's command.

The Portuguese manager arrived at Flamengo amid the noise generated by Filipe Luis's controversial departure and transformed the Rubro-Negro dressing room into a high-performance environment in record time.

The cold numbers conceal the magnitude of the transformation. The defensive unit, which had been showing weaknesses, gained organisation and rhythm.

The attack, which had seemed numb, returned to functioning with intensity and variety. The result is a Flamengo side that appears to have moved up a level overnight - and that arrives at the Neo Quimica Arena as the most in-form team in the Brasileirao.

In the table, the Rubro-Negro sit fourth with 13 points from six matches - but with a game in hand on the sides above them. Boasting the second-best attack and the second-best defence in the competition, with 12 goals scored and just four conceded, Flamengo knows that a victory on Sunday would be enough to move within touching distance of the league summit.

And if the sporting motivation were not enough, there is also unfinished business with the opponents - Corinthians were the side who knocked Flamengo out in the last Supercopa Rei do Brasil final, and the Rubro-Negro have not forgotten.

The record at the Neo Quimica Arena also offer Flamengo encouragement: in the last ten meetings at Corinthians' ground, there have been four wins for the Rio side, two for the Sao Paulo club, and four draws.

In the Brasileirao, the Rubro-Negro hold the advantage with a 42 per cent win rate compared with Corinthians' 34 per cent, yet Sao Paulo has provided a difficult venue for the visiting Cariocas.

A team on a high, rivals in a slump, and a defeat to avenge: few matches this early in the Brasileirao arrive as loaded with significance as this one.

Corinthians Brasileiro form:

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Corinthians form (all competitions):

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Flamengo Brasileiro form:

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Team News

© Imago / Rebeca Schumacker

Dorival Junior had this fixture in mind from the previous round, with the manager resting first-choice players against Chapecoense and now reaps the rewards.

Memphis Depay, Gabriel Paulista, Andre Carrillo and Kaio Cesar - ​​none of whom even travelled to Chapeco - are all expected to return to the starting line-up, along with Breno Bidon, who came on only for the second half in the last match, and Gustavo Henrique, who was an unused substitute and also reclaims his place among the starting eleven.

The only uncertainty concerns Jesse Lingard, whose arrival has not yet materialised on the pitch - the Englishman is awaiting medical clearance to make his debut.

Hugo and goalkeeper Felipe Longo are the only confirmed absentees through injury, leaving Corinthians in good shape to field their strongest possible line-up for the biggest match of the moment.

Leonardo Jardim is expected to make some changes to the Flamengo side for the fixture, and two of them are certain. Erick Pulgar and Leo Pereira are suspended - Evertton Araujo and Vitao are the favourites to fill their respective spots.

In midfield and attack, the Portuguese manager has decisions to make: Arrascaeta should start, Samuel Lino is in superb form and is competing with Everton Cebolinha for the left-wing berth, while Lucas Paqueta and Jorge Carrascal are vying for the position on the right.

Among the absentees, Bruno Henrique remains sidelined with a pubic-bone injury, and Saul is still recovering from surgery.

Despite the missing players, Flamengo travels to Sao Paulo with a squad deep enough to absorb the losses without compromising the team's level - and with the confidence that comes from not having conceded a goal since the new manager's arrival.

Corinthians possible starting lineup:

Souza; Matheuzinho, Paulista, Henrique, Bidu; Raniele, Andre, Bidon; Cesar, Depay, Alberto.

Flamengo possible starting lineup:

Rossi; Varela, Ortiz, Vitao, Sandro; Araujo, Jorginho; Paqueta, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Cebolinha; Pedro.

We say: Corinthians 1-2 Flamengo

Corinthians will have the backing of their supporters and the return of key starters, but they head into this fixture carrying five matches without a win and a crisis of confidence that cannot be resolved by a change of personnel alone.

Flamengo, for their part, appear to be the most in-form side in the Brasileirao - unbeaten under Jardim, with a perfect defensive record and an attack that is firing on all cylinders once more.

The gap in momentum is too great to ignore. With Arrascaeta pulling the strings and a deep squad covering the absences of Pulgar and Leo Pereira, Flamengo have the quality to leave Sao Paulo with all three points and stake their claim in the battle for the Brasileirao summit.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.