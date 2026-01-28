Transfer news and rumours today: Aston Villa 'deal', Lucas Paqueta update, Brighton & Hove Albion 'interest'

By Lewis Nolan | 28 Jan 2026 20:39

Douglas Luiz is undergoing a medical at Aston Villa after a verbal agreement was struck with Juventus, the latest report has claimed.

Unai Emery has performed excellently in the Villa dugout, with his side sitting third in the Premier League after 23 matchweeks, but there is a risk that the team's campaign could be derailed by injuries.

Boubacar Kamara has been ruled out for the rest of the season, while John McGinn and Youri Tielemans will both be sidelined for considerable periods.

If the Lions are to sustain a title charge, they will need midfield reinforcements this winter, with former star Luiz linked to the club.

Sky Sports News claim that Villa have verbally agreed to sign the 27-year-old on loan with an option to buy in the summer, and a medical is currently taking place.

© Imago

Lucas Paqueta transfer news: West Ham United latest

West Ham United and Flamengo are reported to have agreed on terms for the sale of Lucas Paqueta this month.

The Londoners have experienced somewhat of a resurgence, winning their last three games, including their past two top-flight matches.

Nuno Espirito Santo's squad has also been reinforced by the additions of Adama Traore, Pablo Felipe and Valentin Castellano this winter, but the future of attacker Paqueta has been in doubt for some time.

There had been numerous reports linking him with a move to Brazil, with some suggesting that he could be loaned back to the Hammers for the remainder of the season.

However, transfer reporter Raisa Simplicio has claimed that a £36.35m deal has been agreed for Paqueta's permanent exit from West Ham to Flamengo.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Brighton & Hove Albion transfer news: Centre-back latest

Brighton & Hove Albion have shown interest in Toulouse centre-back Charlie Cresswell, the latest report has revealed.

The Seagulls are 12th in the Premier League, and while they possess an abundance of attacking talent, they have struggled at the back.

Centre-backs like Lewis Dunk and Jan Paul van Hecke have failed to consistently impress this season, and fans have urged the club to make additions in defence.

Brighton may need to make signings this month considering Dunk has been most linked with a move to Nottingham Forest.

Sky Sports News claim that the Seagulls are showing interest in Toulouse centre-back Cresswell, who is said to be a target for a number of Premier League sides.