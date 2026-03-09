Manchester United transfer news: Premier League defender of 'interest' to Michael Carrick but rival ready to act in summer

By Lewis Nolan | 09 Mar 2026 00:37

Manchester United hold serious interest in Fulham defender Antonee Robinson, the latest report has claimed.

The Red Devils are coming to terms with their 2-1 defeat against Newcastle United in the Premier League on Wednesday, though they were missing a number of key players.

Interim boss Michael Carrick had few options from the bench, especially in defence, with left-back Luke Shaw subbed off for right-back Diogo Dalot.

With United so light, it would not be surprising if the club looked to reinforce at the back regardless of whether Carrick remains in post.

Transfer journalist Sebastien Vida has claimed that a deal worth £25m is being discussed for Fulham left-back Robinson, though Aston Villa are also keen on the American international.

Do Manchester United need Antonee Robinson?

Links to Antonee Robinson might make sense on paper given the uncertain future of Luke Shaw, who will have just a year left on his contract in summer, but the club already have Patrick Dorgu as an option to succeed the Englishman.

Dorgu has been used in an advanced role by Carrick this season to great effect, so perhaps United view him as along-term backup.

The American will be 29 in August, and while he has excelled in the top flight, he would have little resale value and likely has little room for improvement.

The Red Devils have often been guilty in the past of bringing in players that only have a short-term future at Old Trafford, and bringing in Robinson may be risky if the club want to progress.

Why Man United face a precarious summer transfer window

United have in the past of failed to capitalise on positive seasons under the likes of Erik ten Hag and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Red Devils could qualify for the Champions League this term, and after finishing 15th in 2024-25, that would represent a remarkable improvement.

However, the club must ensure they make the right managerial appointment, especially if they want to get the most from new signings, as they otherwise risk falling behind their rivals.