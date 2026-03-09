Bruno Fernandes future: Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano issues 'update' on Man United captain

By Matt Law | 09 Mar 2026 18:20 , Last updated: 09 Mar 2026 18:23

Bruno Fernandes is reportedly likely to stay at Manchester United this summer if the Red Devils secure a return to the Champions League for the 2026-27 campaign.

The 31-year-old's future at Old Trafford is currently the subject of much speculation, with a number of clubs keeping a close eye on his situation in Manchester.

Fernandes is likely to again have lucrative offers on the table from the Saudi Pro League this summer, which was also the case in the middle of 2025, while a number of major European teams are believed to be keen on the Portugal international.

The attacker has again been in excellent form for Man United this season, scoring seven goals and registering 15 assists in 28 appearances in all competitions.

Fernandes 'likely to stay' at Man United this summer if Red Devils qualify for Champions League

Man United are currently third in the Premier League table, and with fifth set to be enough to qualify for the Champions League next season, they are in a strong position to secure a return to Europe's elite competition for 2026-27.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, should Man United qualify for next season's Champions League and offer an exciting and ambitious project, then there is a strong chance that their captain will decide to remain in Manchester.

Fernandes has been one of Man United's best-ever signings, representing the Red Devils on 318 occasions in all competitions since arriving from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020, scoring 105 goals and registering 101 assists in the process.

Carrick's future could have an impact on Fernandes' decision

A recent report claimed that Fernandes' future at Old Trafford would also depend on which manager the club appoint to lead the team next season.

Michael Carrick has performed impressively at the helm since being brought in as Ruben Amorim's replacement, and the 44-year-old is the favourite to be appointed on a long-term basis at the end of the campaign.

Fernandes, who could be in line for a lucrative new deal at Old Trafford, is believed to have a strong relationship with Carrick, so that could be a determining factor when it comes to the attacker's future.

However, it is understood that Fernandes - out of contract in June 2027 - will not ask for any assurances over which players the club are signing this summer before any final decision is made.

Man United are set to be busy during this summer's transfer window, with two new central midfielders likely to arrive alongside a left-sided attacker and a full-back.