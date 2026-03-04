Bruno Fernandes latest: Two 'key factors' will determine Man United captain's future at Old Trafford

By Matt Law | 04 Mar 2026 11:10 , Last updated: 04 Mar 2026 11:12

Manchester United's pursuit of Champions League football and the identity of their head coach moving forward will reportedly be decisive factors when it comes to Bruno Fernandes' future at Old Trafford.

Fernandes has once again been an inspirational figure for the Red Devils this season, scoring seven goals and registering 14 assists in 27 appearances in all competitions.

There is uncertainty when it comes to the 31-year-old's future at Old Trafford, though, with the Portugal international believed to be giving serious consideration to leaving the Red Devils during this summer's transfer window.

Fernandes turned down a lucrative switch to Saudi Arabia last year in favour of remaining with Man United.

The attacker has a contract at Old Trafford until June 2027, with the option of a further 12 months, and it is understood that the Red Devils are desperate to keep him, with a new and improved deal potentially being offered.

© Imago / Sports Press Phot

Man United 'determined' to keep hold of Fernandes

According to The Mirror, Man United are prepared to hand Fernandes a contract worth up yo £400,000 a week in order to keep hold of him.

The report claims that Fernandes will not seek assurances over the club's plans for the summer transfer window before making a decision on his future.

However, whether or not the club qualify for next season's Champions League is set to have a major role to play in the captain's future.

Man United have risen into third spot in the Premier League table due to their excellent form under Michael Carrick, currently sitting six points ahead of sixth-placed Chelsea on the same number of matches (28).

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Champions League football, Man United head coach 'key' to Fernandes' decision on future

There is believed to be 'little chance' of Fernandes staying if Man United are not in the Champions League, while it is understood that the Portuguese also wants to know who will be the club's head coach moving forward.

Carrick is regarded as the firm favourite due to his work at the helm, guiding the team to six wins and one draw from their last seven league games.

Fernandes has a strong relationship with Carrick and is believed to be in favour of the 44-year-old being handed the managerial job on a long-term basis.

Man United's captain arrived at Sporting Lisbon in January 2020, and he has represented the Red Devils on 317 occasions in all competitions, scoring 105 goals and registering 100 assists in the process.