Tottenham Hotspur vs. Crystal Palace: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Matthew Cooper | 04 Mar 2026 10:44

Tottenham Hotspur are set to host Crystal Palace on Thursday evening, with Igor Tudor's side looking to pick up their first league victory of 2026.

The hosts currently sit 16th in the Premier League table and are just four points above the relegation zone, while the visitors are 14th.

Here, Sports Mole details all the information you need to know about how to follow the match.

What time does Tottenham Hotspur vs. Crystal Palace kick off?

The match will kick off at 8:00pm on Thursday evening in the UK.

Where is Tottenham Hotspur vs. Crystal Palace being played?

The match is being played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which is one of the biggest grounds in the Premier League with a capacity of around 62,850.

Tottenham have the joint-worst home record this season, having only picked up two league wins, and Crystal Palace won 2-0 the last time these two sides met at this stadium.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Crystal Palace in the UK

TV channels

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Crystal Palace will be shown on TNT Sports 1 for viewers in the UK.

Online streaming

There will also be the option to stream the match live in the UK via discovery+, with a subscription costing £30.99 per month.

Highlights

Highlights will be available to watch on the TNT Sports YouTube channel and the official channels of both clubs.

TNT Sports will also post clips of key moments on their social media channels while the game is being played.

What is at stake for Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace?

Tottenham are embroiled in a relegation dogfight and will be looking to pick up their first win under new boss Igor Tudor, who replaced Thomas Frank last month.

Spurs have lost their last four league games and Tudor gave a damning assessment of his side after their 2-1 defeat to Fulham on Sunday, admitting they have "big problems".

Tottenham have now gone ten Premier League games without a victory, equalling their longest winless streak in the competition, but they will be buoyed by the fact they did beat Palace in the reverse fixture in December.

Oliver Glanser's side, meanwhile, did look at risk of being dragged into the relegation battle after enduring a nine-game winless run between December and February.

However, they have won two of their last four league games and now sit ten points clear of the bottom three.

Palace also have a strong record away from home against other London clubs, having suffered just one defeat in their last nine meetings.