Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham: Head-to-head record and past meetings before Premier League clash

By Ben Knapton | 26 Dec 2025 16:07 , Last updated: 26 Dec 2025 16:07

The festive round of Premier League fixtures concludes with a mouthwatering London derby, as Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur aim to right some recent wrongs at Selhurst Park on Sunday afternoon.

Reigning FA Cup champions Palace have failed to win any of their last four games in all competitions, a dismal streak that includes back-to-back top-flight losses to Leeds United and Manchester City, during which time they shipped seven goals and scored just one.

Oliver Glasner's men have slipped out of the European places in the Premier League table as a result of their plight, and their EFL Cup journey came to an excruciating end in a quarter-final penalty-shootout loss to Arsenal in midweek.

Meanwhile, nine-man Spurs gave a good account of themselves against Liverpool last weekend but ultimately fell to a 2-1 defeat to the holders, their fourth reverse from their last six matches.

Here, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between London rivals Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 67

Crystal Palace wins: 15

Draws: 15

Tottenham Hotspur wins: 37

Not the most frequent fixture on the football calendar during the 20th century, Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur have now been familiar foes since the Eagles established themselves as a fully-fledged member of the Premier League.

There have now been a total of 67 clashes between the two capital outfits, and the latter inevitably lead the way with 37 victories compared to just 15 for the Eagles, while 15 more ties have ended level.

However, Palace pulled off a noteworthy Premier League double over Tottenham in the 2024-25 season, following up a 1-0 home win with a 2-0 victory in North London, albeit against a much-changed Spurs team prioritising the Europa League final.

Prior to that, Spurs on a five-match victorious sequence against the Eagles, as a 2-1 Selhurst Park win in October 2023 preceded a 3-1 home success in March 2024, where a stellar Eberechi Eze free kick was for nought.

Since Palace earned their Premier League stars again in 2013, the Eagles have only managed to best Tottenham six times in 26 attempts, and two of those victories have come in the FA Cup, including a 1-0 White Hart Lane success in 2016.

Harry Kane bagged 11 goals in this fixture for Tottenham and is the highest Palace-Spurs scorer on record, but his former deadly double act partner Son Heung-min is not that far behind with nine of his own.

Last 20 meetings

May 11, 2025: Spurs 0-2 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Oct 27, 2024: Crystal Palace 1-0 Spurs (Premier League)

Mar 02, 2024: Spurs 3-1 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Oct 27, 2023: Crystal Palace 1-2 Spurs (Premier League)

May 06, 2023: Spurs 1-0 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Jan 04, 2023: Crystal Palace 0-4 Spurs (Premier League)

Dec 26, 2021: Spurs 3-0 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Sep 11, 2021: Crystal Palace 3-0 Spurs (Premier League)

Mar 07, 2021: Spurs 4-1 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Dec 13, 2020: Crystal Palace 1-1 Spurs (Premier League)

Jul 26, 2020: Crystal Palace 1-1 Spurs (Premier League)

Sep 14, 2019: Spurs 4-0 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Apr 03, 2019: Spurs 2-0 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Jan 27, 2019: Crystal Palace 2-0 Spurs (FA Cup Fourth Round)

Nov 10, 2018: Crystal Palace 0-1 Spurs (Premier League)

Feb 25, 2018: Crystal Palace 0-1 Spurs (Premier League)

Nov 05, 2017: Spurs 1-0 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Apr 26, 2017: Crystal Palace 0-1 Spurs (Premier League)

Aug 20, 2016: Spurs 1-0 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Feb 21, 2016: Spurs 0-1 Crystal Palace (FA Cup Fifth Round)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

