Leeds games Gabriel Gudmundsson will miss after Crystal Palace red card as Daniel Farke offered four replacements

By Ben Knapton | 15 Mar 2026 15:47

Leeds United defender Gabriel Gudmundsson took the walk of shame in Sunday's Premier League showdown with Crystal Palace - a dismissal that led to a hilarious reaction from one Eagles player.

The former Lille man unsurprisingly lined up on the left-hand side for the Whites at Selhurst Park, but the first half of the encounter could not have ended worse for Daniel Farke's men.

Leeds had a golden opportunity to take the lead from the penalty spot just before the half-time whistle blew, as Palace midfielder Will Hughes was guilty of a handball inside the area.

However, Dominic Calvert-Lewin dragged his effort wide of Walter Benitez's goal, and things then went from bad to worse for the visitors during a chaotic injury-time period.

Gudmundsson was penalised for a poor challenge on Ismaila Sarr close to the centre circle, which referee Thomas Bramall punished with a yellow card, seemingly unaware that he had already booked the player.

Sarr pointed out the referee's mistake, and following an apparent check with his officiating team on the far side, Bramall brandished the red card for the baffled Scandinavian.

Which Leeds games will Gabriel Gudmundsson miss following red card?

Jaydee Canvot enjoyed that red card ?? pic.twitter.com/cim2DeYk8p — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 15, 2026

While Gudmundsson reacted with disbelief at the referee's decision, Palace defender Jaydee Canvot could not hide his delight, punching the air multiple times while Bramall was getting the red card out of his pocket.

However, as Gudmundsson was sent off for two bookable offences - as opposed to seeing red for violent conduct or serious foul play - he will only have to serve a one-match Premier League suspension.

Gudmundsson will therefore sit out Leeds' home clash with Brentford next Saturday night, before returning for the Whites' FA Cup quarter-final clash with West Ham United on April 5 after the international break.

How can Leeds replace Gabriel Gudmundsson after red card?

© Imago / News Images

A Ligue 1 and Champions League regular during his time with Lille, Gudmundsson quickly adapted to the demands of English football since his summer arrival and has been a critical player for Leeds in the 2025-26 season.

The 26-year-old has started 27 Premier League games, in addition to registering one goal and one assist in the FA Cup, making his presence in the upcoming quarter-final with West Ham crucial.

The only other out-and-out left-back in the Leeds squad is the experienced Sam Byram, but the 32-year-old has made just one Premier League appearance this season and would be a shock inclusion in the first XI.

Alternatively, either James Justin or Jayden Bogle could switch to the left flank, or Farke could test out a wild-card solution in the shape of Daniel James or Wilfried Gnonto - both of whom are pining for more minutes - as a left-wing back.