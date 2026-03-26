Leeds United transfer news: Whites midfielder wanted by Bundesliga trio ahead of summer window?

By Carter White | 26 Mar 2026 14:06

Leeds United midfielder Ao Tanaka has reportedly attracted interest from clubs in Germany ahead of the summer window.

The 27-year-old was a star for Daniel Farke's side during the 2024-25 promotion campaign in the Championship.

However, Tanaka has failed to continue in a key role at Elland Road, where Leeds have stepped up to Premier League standards.

The Japanese enforcer has started just seven top-flight contests in 2025-26, mostly limited to appearances off the bench.

Tanaka's only recent start arrived in the FA Cup against Norwich City on March 8, when the midfielder's Leeds future was supposedly on the line.

© Imago

Leeds man Tanaka wanted by Bundesliga trio?

According to TEAMtalk, fans' favourite Tanaka could be heading out of the Elland Road exit door this summer.

The report claims that three well-known German clubs are keen on securing the services of Tanaka.

It is understood that the 27-year-old has attracted interest from Bundesliga 2 promotion chasers Schalke 04 and Hannover.

As well as the second-tier duo, it is believed that current Bundesliga outfit Union Berlin have highlighted Tanaka as a potential option.

Leeds are supposedly unsure whether to part ways with the midfielder at this stage, with the club's divisional status next term set to play a major role in the decision.

© Imago

Tanaka's Elland Road tale

Arriving from Fortuna Dusseldorf for just £2.9m in August 2024, Tanaka was an instant hit at a bargain price for Leeds in the Championship.

The 27-year-old started 37 matches for the Whites in the second tier as they secured the title and promotion to the Premier League.

However, Tanaka has fallen down the Elland Road pecking order in recent times, last starting a Premier League fixture on December 3.