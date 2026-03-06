Leeds United transfer news: Whites midfielder in danger of summer sale ahead of FA Cup clash

By Carter White | 06 Mar 2026 17:20

Leeds United midfielder Ao Tanaka has reportedly been sent a transfer message ahead of Sunday's clash with Norwich City.

After back-to-back home defeats in the Premier League, the Whites welcome Norwich City to Elland Road for a fifth-round tie this weekend.

Both Leeds and Norwich are looking to book a spot in the quarter-finals of the competition for only the second time this century.

However, Daniel Farke's side will still have one eye on Premier League matters, with the Yorkshire club close to relegation trouble.

Winless in over a month in the top flight, Leeds are now just three points above the dreaded drop zone.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Leeds midfielder Tanaka sent FA Cup warning?

According to Graham Smyth talking on the Inside Elland Road podcast, Sunday's match could bring about a make-or-break situation for a certain Leeds midfielder.

It is understood that 27-year-old Tanaka is set to be handed a rare start for Farke's men against Norwich.

The report suggests that the Japan international could find himself surplus to requirements over the summer if he fails to perform admirably versus the Canaries.

It is currently unclear whether Tanaka is open to a switch away from Elland Road during the upcoming window.

The former Fortuna Dusseldorf man has managed just seven Premier League starts during the 2025-26 term to date.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Who else could leave Leeds this summer?

On a similar theme as Tanaka, flying Dutchman Joel Piroe has struggled to make the step up to the Premier League this season.

The striker won the Championship's Golden Boot as Farke's troops cantered to automatic promotion last campaign.

However, the arrivals and subsequent emergences of Noah Okafor, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha have pushed Piroe down the pecking order.