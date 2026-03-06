Team News: Athletic Bilbao vs. Barcelona injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Barcelona will continue their La Liga campaign against Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.
Hansi Flick's side are top of the La Liga table, four points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, while the hosts are ninth, here Sports Mole rounds up the team news ahead of the match.
ATHLETIC BILBAO VS. BARCELONA
ATHLETIC BILBAO
Out: Yeray Alvarez (suspended), Nico Williams (groin), Benat Prados (knee), Unai Egiluz (knee), Maroan Sannadi (knee)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Simon; Vivian, Paredes, Laporte, Boiro; Rego, Ruiz de Galarreta; I Williams, Sancet, Berenguer; Guruzeta
BARCELONA
Out: Andreas Christensen (knee), Jules Kounde (hamstring), Alejandro Balde (hamstring), Frenkie de Jong (hamstring), Gavi (knee)
Doubtful: Robert Lewandowski (eye)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: J Garcia; Cancelo, Cubarsi, E Garcia, Martin; Bernal, Pedri; Yamal, Fermin, Raphinha; F Torres