La Liga Gameweek 27
Athletic Bilbao
Mar 7, 2026 8.00pm
San Mamés Barria
Barcelona

Team News: Athletic Bilbao vs. Barcelona injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

© Imago / IMAGO / Ball Raw Images

Barcelona will continue their La Liga campaign against Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

Hansi Flick's side are top of the La Liga table, four points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, while the hosts are ninth, here Sports Mole rounds up the team news ahead of the match.

ATHLETIC BILBAO VS. BARCELONA

ATHLETIC BILBAO

Out: Yeray Alvarez (suspended), Nico Williams (groin), Benat Prados (knee), Unai Egiluz (knee), Maroan Sannadi (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Simon; Vivian, Paredes, Laporte, Boiro; Rego, Ruiz de Galarreta; I Williams, Sancet, Berenguer; Guruzeta

BARCELONA

Out: Andreas Christensen (knee), Jules Kounde (hamstring), Alejandro Balde (hamstring), Frenkie de Jong (hamstring), Gavi (knee)

Doubtful: Robert Lewandowski (eye)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: J Garcia; Cancelo, Cubarsi, E Garcia, Martin; Bernal, Pedri; Yamal, Fermin, Raphinha; F Torres

