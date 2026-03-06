Robert Lewandowski future: Joan Laporta drops major hint over Barcelona's plans for veteran striker

By Matt Law | 06 Mar 2026 12:22 , Last updated: 06 Mar 2026 12:23

Joan Laporta has dropped a major hint that Barcelona are planning to keep hold of Robert Lewandowski for another season.

Lewandowski's contract at Camp Nou is due to expire at the end of June, but the 37-year-old has again proved his worth this season by coming up with 14 goals in all competitions.

Barcelona can extend the Poland international's contract by another year, and Laporta hinted that the striker would be staying when discussing whether the Catalan outfit would be moving for a new striker during this summer's transfer window.

Laporta resigned as Barcelona president last month but is standing in the new elections, which will take place this month.

The 63-year-old is the strong favourite to be re-elected, as he has the support of the dressing room, head coach Hansi Flick and sporting director Deco.

© Imago

Laporta hints Lewandowski will stay at Barcelona

"First, obviously, Barca can sign players, and we have two great centre-forwards, Ferran and Lewandowski, and I’m delighted with both of them," Laporta told Mundo Deportivo when asked whether a new striker would be signed this summer.

“Then there are other players who can also play in that position: [Dani] Olmo, [Marcus] Rashford, Lamine Yamal as well, since he sometimes becomes versatile in the forward positions.

"Regarding finances, when it comes to making an adjustment in any position that represents an investment in a player, whether it’s a centre-forward, midfielder, defender, or goalkeeper, Barca has the capacity to do it.

“Whether it has to be done is another matter. Nobody forces us; signing players isn’t an obligation. Obviously, if we see an opportunity in the market that Deco thinks could be interesting and would improve the squad, Deco will propose it to us, and we’ll decide.”

© Imago / NurPhoto

Should Barcelona keep hold of Lewandowski?

Lewandowski is naturally not the player that arrived at Barcelona, and he is very much in the latter stages of his career, but the striker is still proving his worth to the Catalan giants.

The Poland international has 11 goals in 21 La Liga matches this season, while he has also come up with two goals and one assist in the Champions League.

Barcelona have other priorities in the transfer market this summer, with a left-footed centre-back wanted, and it makes sense to keep hold of Lewandowski for another campaign, pushing their need to bring in a new striker 12 months down the line.