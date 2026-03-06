Cristiano Ronaldo injury: Blow for Al-Nassr and Portugal as Jorge Jesus provides instructive update

By Seye Omidiora | 06 Mar 2026 20:53

Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo is facing a significant period on the sidelines after a muscular setback was found to be more severe than initial assessments suggested.

Ronaldo was substituted in the 81st minute of his side's 3-1 league victory over Al-Fayha on February 28, but the severity was unknown.

The 41-year-old has continued to set goal-scoring benchmarks in the Saudi Pro League, scoring 21 goals in 22 appearances, while setting up two for the league-leading side.

However, the Portugal captain’s absence comes at a critical juncture for both club and country as they prepare for a high-profile international window and the business end of the club season.

Ronaldo injury: Jesus provides update on Al-Nassr forward

© Imago / Ali Issa

Al-Nassr head coach Jorge Jesus has confirmed that Ronaldo suffered a significant injury in the back of his right thigh during his most recent competitive outing.

While the forward initially limped off with what appeared to be minor discomfort, subsequent medical evaluations revealed a more severe issue that will require a period of rest and rehabilitation.

Consequently, the veteran striker has been ruled out of Al-Nassr’s immediate fixtures, including their upcoming clash against Neom on Saturday.

“After tests, we see the injury suffered by Cristiano Ronaldo was more serious than expected," said Jesus.

“Cristiano will now travel to Spain, like other players who went for treatment when they were injured. His injury required treatment in Madrid with his personal therapist, and we hope he returns quickly and helps the team."

? Jorge Jesus: “After tests, we see the injury suffered by Cristiano Ronaldo was more serious than expected”.



“Cristiano will now travel to Spain, like other players who went for treatment when they were injured. His injury required treatment in Madrid with his personal… pic.twitter.com/uCb70kgiGg — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 6, 2026

Could Ronaldo miss 2026 World Cup?

© Iconsport / PA Images

While the injury is understood to be more serious than initially thought, Ronaldo is expected to be absent for weeks not months, barring any further setbacks.

The 41-year-old will miss Portugal's friendly matches against Mexico on March 29 and the USMNT a few days later, but should be back in time for what should be a sixth World Cup appearance.

For Al-Nassr, the Saudi Pro League leaders must find solutions without their top scorer, with Joao Felix, Sadio Mane and Kingsley Coman providing significant threats in the attacking third.

Felix's 22 goal contributions are one short of Ronaldo's 23, while Coman and Mane have 17 and 12, respectively, highlighting their match-deciding qualities.