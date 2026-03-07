Saturday's Ligue 1 predictions and previews including Toulouse vs. Marseille

By Matt Law | 07 Mar 2026 00:15

There are three Ligue 1 matches on Saturday, including Marseille's clash with Toulouse.

Elsewhere, Nantes will welcome Angers, and Strasbourg will head to Auxerre.

Here, Sports Mole provides predictions for Saturday's Ligue 1 fixtures.

Second-bottom Nantes welcome Angers to Stade de la Beaujoire on Saturday, needing a win in the 25th round of Ligue 1 as their hopes of survival dwindle.

The Canaries are seven points from safety with 10 games remaining, and time is running out as they strive to maintain their 13-year top-flight stay.

We say: Nantes 1-0 Angers

Saturday’s match is quite difficult to predict, given Nantes’ poor home record of just one win in 10 matches and two all season, alongside Angers’ limited away wins and goals.

While a draw seems a likely outcome, the hosts' desperation for points could see them grind out a win, thereby securing back-to-back home victories for the first time this season.

The battle for survival is intensifying for AJ Auxerre this season as they fight to remain in French Ligue 1 beyond the current campaign, and that struggle will continue on Saturday when they welcome European hopefuls Strasbourg to the Stade Abbe-Deschamps.

Les Diplomates have managed just three home victories all season, and if they are to keep their survival hopes alive, they must begin turning their home ground into a fortress, while their visitors arrive with contrasting ambitions as they push to secure a return to European competition next term and further cement their steady rise in French football.

We say: Auxerre 1-1 Strasbourg

Auxerre, who have only been back in Ligue 1 for the past two seasons, are desperately clinging to their top-flight status and are likely to make life uncomfortable for their opponents in the run-in, while Strasbourg’s pursuit of European qualification sets up what promises to be a compelling contest.

Days after their memorable Coupe de France quarter-final, Toulouse and Marseille square off again, this time in Ligue 1 action on Saturday at Stadium de Toulouse.

A 1-0 defeat at Rennes last weekend dropped Le Tefece down to 11th in the table, while Marseille remain fourth, coming back to defeat Lyon 3-2.

We say: Toulouse 2-1 Marseille

Marseille may be a little shell-shocked from their recent away form and their exit from the Coupe de France, which could spell good news for Toulouse, who are desperate to get back into the win column in Ligue 1.

