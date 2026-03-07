Saturday's Bundesliga predictions and previews including FC Koln vs. Borussia Dortmund, Mainz 05 vs. Stuttgart

By Lewis Nolan | 07 Mar 2026 01:13

Saturday's Bundesliga fixtures could give fans a clear indication regarding the favourites for the top four, as well as for relegation.

The day's action will take place in the early afternoon, with Hamburger SV's clash with hosts Wolfsburg a key game in the fight for survival.

RB Leipzig will hope to get the better of Augsburg, while fellow Champions League hopefuls Bayer Leverkusen must get the better of Freiburg.

Mainz 05 are in desperate need of points, but Stuttgart are in danger of finishing the weekend oustide of the top four, though so are Hoffenheim is they lose against Heidenheim.

Borussia Dortmund will visit FC Koln in the day's final match, and a win will be important to maintain distance on the chasing pack.

Here, Sports Mole provides predictions and previews for all of Saturday's Bundesliga fixtures.

© Imago / HMB-Media

Wolfsburg's Volkswagen Arena will be the staging ground for a crucial clash with visitors Hamburger SV on Saturday, with the result set to have a significant impact on the race for Bundesliga survival.

With 10 matchweeks remaining, the Wolves find themselves second last in 17th place with just 20 points, whereas 11th-placed Hamburger have 26 points and could rise to 10th if they win.

We say: Wolfsburg 1-2 Hamburger SV

Wolfsburg have struggled for some time, with their inability to get over the line in the Bundesliga fuelling the threat of relegation.

Hamburger's form might be mixed, but they have at least managed to earn positive results on the road, and they could pick up three points on Saturday.

> Click here to read our full preview for Wolfsburg vs. Hamburger SV, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago

Freiburg will be looking to utilise their impeccable home record when they welcome Bayer Leverkusen to the Europa-Park Stadion for a high-stakes Saturday afternoon fixture.

The Breisgau Brazilians are struggling to keep pace in the race for the top six, while Die Werkself have got a lot on their minds as they look to avoid any unnecessary injuries ahead of their huge Champions League clash with Arsenal on Wednesday.

We say: Freiburg 2-1 Bayer Leverkusen

Freiburg’s general results paint a picture of inconsistency, though their 15-match unbeaten run at home simply cannot be ignored.

Bayer Leverkusen have a huge set of games against Arsenal in the Champions League on the horizon, meaning their focus may not be entirely on Freiburg.

> Click here to read our full preview for Freiburg vs. Bayer Leverkusen, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / Sven Simon

With their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League at risk, RB Leipzig will welcome Augsburg to Red Bull Arena on Saturday for a crucial Bundesliga clash.

Die Roten Bullen are looking for just their second win in five games, while Fuggerstadter could make it six wins from seven this weekend.

We say: RB Leipzig 1-2 Augsburg

Leipzig would normally be expected to beat Augsburg given the disparity in league position between the sides, but their form - especially at home - has been poor in recent months.

By contrast, Fuggerstadter are carrying excellent momentum into this showdown, and they will be confident of earning another impressive win on Saturday.

> Click here to read our full preview for RB Leipzig vs. Augsburg, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago

Fighting to bolster their Champions League hopes in the Bundesliga, Stuttgart will travel to take on Mainz 05 at MEWA Arena on Saturday.

Die Nullfunfer are looking for their first win in four games, while Die Roten are hoping to build on their victory last time out.

We say: Mainz 05 1-1 Stuttgart

Mainz have struggled for wins in recent weeks, though their home form and defensive record suggests that they could put up a major fight this weekend.

Stuttgart are the favourites for this contest, though it remains to be seen whether they can overcome their opponents' resilience to take all three points.

> Click here to read our full preview for Mainz 05 vs. Stuttgart, including team news and possible lineups

© Iconsport / Eibner-Pressefoto

With the Champions League race intensifying, visitors Hoffenheim must beat strugglers Heidenheim at Voith Arena in Saturday's Bundesliga clash.

The hosts are stranded last in 18th place with 14 points and are nine points from safety, while the away side are third with 46 points but were beaten 1-0 by St Pauli on February 28.

We say: Heidenheim 1-3 Hoffenheim

While Hoffenheim have struggled in recent weeks, they are playing the worst team in the Bundesliga, and they will be expected to win.

The visitors failed to score last time out, but they have been excellent in front of goal for most of the season, and they should be able to get back on track on Saturday.

> Click here to read our full preview for Heidenheim vs. Hoffenheim, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / osnapix

Saturday night entertainment in the Bundesliga comes from the RheinEnergieStadion as relegation-threatened FC Koln welcome a deflated Borussia Dortmund side.

The hosts enter the weekend just two points above the bottom three, while Dortmund will be looking to shake off a three-match winless run as they target a strong end to the season.

We say: FC Koln 1-3 Borussia Dortmund

Koln are desperate for points as they look to move further away from the bottom three, but their situation is certainly not helped by a poor defensive record.

Borussia Dortmund have endured a tough couple of weeks, and they will be determined to return to winning ways. We are backing Kovac and his men to do just that.

> Click here to read our full preview for FC Koln vs. Borussia Dortmund, including team news and possible lineups