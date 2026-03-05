Preview: Heidenheim vs Hoffenheim - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 05 Mar 2026 14:18

With the Champions League race intensifying, visitors Hoffenheim must beat strugglers Heidenheim at Voith Arena in Saturday's Bundesliga clash.

The hosts are stranded last in 18th place with 14 points and are nine points from safety, while Hoffenheim are third with 46 points but they were beaten 1-0 by St Pauli on February 28.

Match preview

Heidenheim's top-flight status is precarious, as while there are still 10 fixtures left in their Bundesliga season, they are winless in 11 league games and they took just three points in that time.

The team's most recent result was a 2-0 defeat against Werder Bremen on February 28, a clash in which they faced eight big chances.

Head coach Frank Schmidt will hope for improvement at the back considering his side have conceded at least two goals in five of their last six games, a period in which they failed to score four times.

The hosts were beaten 3-1 in the reverse fixture against Hoffenheim in October 2025, but while that was their sixth meeting with the visitors without winning, they did earn three stalemates in a row prior to this season's defeat.

Voith Arena has not been a fortress this campaign, with Heidenheim having failed to achieve victory in 11 of their 13 games at home, including in each of their past five at the ground (three losses, two draws).

Hoffenheim failed to capitalise on a number of strong opportunities against St Pauli, squandering all five big chances they created and losing despite facing just two shots on target inside the box.

The club's poor form of late - they have lost two, drawn one and won one of their last four league games - means just three points separate them from sixth-placed Bayer Leverkusen.

Die Kraichgauer's defeat was the first time that they failed to find the back of the net in nine matches, a stretch in which they scored 20 goals.

However, Christian Ilzer's side have also kept just one clean sheet in five fixtures, conceding on nine occasions, though five goals were conceded in a 5-1 loss against Bayern Munich on February 8.

The visitors have only succumbed to defeat once in their five most recent away trips, but while they emerged as victors twice, they have been beaten in one and held to a stalemate in one of their last two clashes on the road.

Heidenheim Bundesliga form:

L

L

L

L

D

L

Hoffenheim Bundesliga form:

W

W

L

W

D

L

Team News

Heidenheim wing-back Leart Paqarada is the club's only confirmed absentee ahead of the weekend, though he has been out since September with a serious knee injury, so it will come as no surprise to see Hennes Behrens stationed on the left side of defence.

Marvin Pieringer will hope to score for the first time in nine games, but the striker will need service from wide attackers Eren Dinkci and Sirlord Conteh.

Hoffenheim's squad is also largely healthy, though forward Adam Hlozek (calf) and centre-back Koki Machida (knee) have been ruled out.

Ozan Kabak and Albian Hajdari are candidates to start in the middle of a back four, while Andrej Kramaric, Fisnik Asllani and Bazoumana Toure may feature in the frontline.

The visitors could station Grischa Promel, Leon Avdullahu and Wouter Burger as a trio in midfield.

Heidenheim possible starting lineup:

Ramaj; Stergiou, Mainka, Gimber; Ibrahimovic, Niehues, Dorsch, Behrens; Dinkci, Pieringer, Conteh

Hoffenheim possible starting lineup:

Baumann; Coufal, Kabak, Hajdari, Bernardo; Promel, Avdullahu, Burger; Kramaric; Asllani, Toure

We say: Heidenheim 1-3 Hoffenheim

While Hoffenheim have struggled in recent weeks, they are playing the worst team in the Bundesliga, and they will be expected to win.

The visitors failed to score last time out, but they have been excellent in front of goal for most of the season, and they should be able to get back on track on Saturday.

