PSG transfer news: The four full-backs worth £113m in Paris's summer sights

By Alexis Pereira | 13 Mar 2026 09:35 , Last updated: 13 Mar 2026 09:35

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly planning to sign a back-up for Nuno Mendes at left-back and a deputy for Achraf Hakimi on the right. Four profiles are said to have already caught the eye of the French capital club.

In the next transfer window, PSG appear to be shifting their approach. Having been relatively inactive this season — securing just four signings, including two goalkeepers — the club are expected to be considerably more active next summer, with two positions already identified as priorities: left-back and right-back.

The objective is to bring in cover for their two undisputed starters, Nuno Mendes and Achraf Hakimi, widely regarded as among the best in the world in their respective positions but currently without adequate back-up. Warren Zaire-Emery has had to fill in at right-back for several weeks this season as a makeshift solution.

PSG target a right-back and a left-back

That situation is no longer deemed acceptable by the club. PSG Inside Actus had previously reported the search for cover in those positions without naming specific targets — that has now changed. According to the outlet, which specialises in news about the European champions, four profiles feature on an extended shortlist.

Three names have emerged for the left-back role: El Hadji Malick Diouf (21), Nathaniel Brown (22) and Jayden Oosterwolde (24). All three are young and promising. Diouf is a powerful, attack-minded defender with a high work rate who can cover the entire left flank. The Senegalese international, valued at £24m, is already a first-choice starter at West Ham.

© Imago

Diouf, Brown and Oosterwolde targeted on the left

Nathaniel Brown has been one of the most coveted full-backs in recent months. PSG have been reported as competing with five major clubs — Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal — for the German left-back, who Eintracht Frankfurt value between £51m and £59m.

Jayden Oosterwolde, valued at £15m by Transfermarkt, is arguably the least well-known name on this initial shortlist. The Dutch full-back, a regular starter at Galatasaray, offers a different profile. He has operated primarily as a centre-back this season at the Turkish club despite being a natural left-back — versatility that could appeal to PSG.

Daniel Munoz: The only current target at right-back

© Imago

On the right side, PSG Inside Actus points to just one name: Daniel Munoz. PSG's interest in the Colombian as a potential deputy for Hakimi was confirmed last November, when ESPN reported that Paris, Chelsea and Barcelona were all monitoring the defender.