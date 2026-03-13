Preview: Sassuolo vs Bologna - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 13 Mar 2026 09:58 , Last updated: 13 Mar 2026 10:04

Between two legs of a big European tie, Bologna will visit nearby Sassuolo for a Serie A derby on Sunday afternoon.

After the Rossoblu drew the first game of their all-Italian clash in the Europa League, they must go again this weekend, when defeat would see them slip below their regional rivals.

Match preview

Vying to be the last Italian team left standing in this season's Europa League, Bologna welcomed Roma to Stadio Dall'Ara on Thursday evening, with a quarter-final against either Lille or Aston Villa ultimately at stake.

The first leg ended 1-1, despite the hosts leading through Federico Bernardeschi's sublime opener and Martin Vitik subsequently striking the crossbar, so the tie remains well poised before the clubs reconvene in Rome.

Bologna must first resume their Serie A campaign, which has travelled a rocky road since veering off track in November: the Rossoblu have already reached 11 league defeats - three more than throughout the whole of last season.

Yet, Vincenzo Italiano's side had strung together five wins across all competitions before hosting Hellas Verona last week - a game which they led but still suffered a fifth loss from their last eight league fixtures.

Such wild inconsistency will be a concern for Italiano, whose team memorably won the Coppa Italia last year but are now struggling to clinch a third straight season in Europe.

In fact, Bologna could slip down to 10th if results go against them this weekend, when they visit Serie A's ninth-placed side.

© Imago / Gribaudi

After drawing 1-1 in December's reverse fixture, Sassuolo have won just one of their last eight Emilian derbies against Bologna - and that sole success dates back to May 2022.

To date, the Neroverdi have only prevailed twice in 10 Serie A meetings on home turf, but victory on Sunday would see them leapfrog their Rossoblu rivals into eighth place.

Recent form suggests they can dream of doing so, as Fabio Grosso's side have won three of their last four home fixtures, after securing just one win across the previous seven.

Although they lost to a late goal away to Lazio on Monday evening, Sassuolo sit safely in mid-table and have no concerns about a quick return to Serie B.

Promoted back to Italy's top tier last summer, Grosso and co are even surpassing their own expectations, so beating Bologna would add some icing to the cake.

Sassuolo Serie A form:

W L W W W L

Bologna Serie A form:

L L W W W L

Bologna form (all competitions):

W W W W L D

Team News

© Iconsport / Ipp

Italiano's selection policy could take into account Bologna's big Europa League trip to Rome, so some squad rotation should be expected.

Defensive duo Torbjorn Heggem and Juan Miranda were both back in the squad against Roma, but club captain Lewis Ferguson is now unavailable due to suspension.

Santiago Castro and Riccardo Orsolini are Bologna's joint-top league scorers with seven goals apiece, while Jon Rowe notched his first Serie A strike last week, then set up Bernardeschi's finish on Thursday.

Sassuolo's star man may be long-serving winger Domenico Berardi, but Armand Lauriente has recorded goal involvements in each of his last four appearances.

The pair linked up with M'Bala Nzola on Monday, as first-choice striker Andrea Pinamonti served a suspension; the latter is set to regain his place.

On the injury front, Alieu Fadera, Daniel Boloca and ACL victim Fali Cande are all sidelined again.

Sassuolo possible starting lineup:

Muric; Walukiewicz, Muharemovic, Idzes, Garcia; Thorstvedt, Matic, Kone; Berardi, Pinamonti, Lauriente

Bologna possible starting lineup:

Skorupski; Zortea, Lucumi, Vitik, Lykogiannis; Pobega, Freuler, Moro; Orsolini, Dallinga, Rowe

We say: Sassuolo 2-1 Bologna

As Bologna will be distracted by their continental commitments - and Sassuolo are relatively strong on home soil - the hosts can claim a rare derby win this weekend.

Rossoblu boss Italiano may also rotate his resources, allowing Grosso and co to take full advantage.

