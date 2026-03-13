Preview: Crystal Palace vs Leeds United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 13 Mar 2026 10:44 , Last updated: 13 Mar 2026 10:44

Crystal Palace play host to Leeds United on Sunday afternoon, looking for the victory that may move the Eagles into the top half of the Premier League table by the end of the weekend.

Meanwhile, Leeds make the trip to Selhurst Park eager to halt a four-match winless streak that has resulted in the Yorkshire giants being pulled back into a relegation scrap.

Match preview

With nine points points having been accumulated from their last five Premier League fixtures, Palace have moved to the brink of realistically securing their top-flight status for another 12 months.

Victories over Brighton & Hove Albion, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur - three teams that sit below them in the standings - have created a 10-point lead over the bottom three with nine games remaining.

However, despite having already announced that he will be leaving the Eagles in the summer, Oliver Glasner will want to make up the six-point deficit to seventh place and depart having delivered European football for a second season.

Whether that can come through the Conference League remains very much in doubt, a consequence of the goalless draw versus AEK Larnaca in the first leg of their last 16 tie on Thursday night.

Palace are finding matches at Selhurst Park a real struggle. Since November 9, just two wins - against Wolves and Zrinjski Mostar - have been posted in 12 matches (D5, L5) across all competitions.

© Iconsport / PA Images

At a time when Palace are left with the sixth-worst home record in the Premier League with 15 points from 14 games, Leeds possess the third-worst away record courtesy of just one win and nine points being recorded from the same amount of fixtures.

Nevertheless, Daniel Farke's team have registered five draws from their last six such fixtures, their only defeat during that time being the last-gap 4-3 loss at Newcastle United at the start of 2026.

Across their last nine fixtures, Leeds have only prevailed in normal time on two occasions, posting home wins over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League and an emphatic 3-0 triumph over Championship side Norwich City in the FA Cup fifth round last Sunday.

That clean sheet ended a run of eight matches without a shutout, as well as improved on a period of just two goals being scored across four fixtures.

Leeds are looking to end a 20-year streak without a win at Selhurst Park, only picking up three draws from seven games since a victory in the Championship in 2006.

Crystal Palace Premier League form:

D W L W L W

Crystal Palace form (all competitions):

D W W L W D

Leeds United Premier League form:

L W D D L L

Leeds United form (all competitions):

D W D L L W

Team News

© Imago

If Glasner decides to rotate his Palace XI, Chadi Riad, Borna Sosa, Jefferson Lerma, Will Hughes and Yeremy Pino are all options to come into the team.

Daniel Munoz is working hard with the medical staff to return to the squad after injury. However, the right wing-back may only be selected on the substitutes' bench.

The same may also apply to Jean Philippe-Mateta. After making a 13-minute appearance versus Larnaca after a lengthy layoff, the Frenchman could be given another outing in the second half to get up to speed.

Despite the manner of the win over Norwich, Farke is expected to revert back to a similar Leeds team from the 1-0 defeat to Sunderland in the Premier League.

Joe Rodon and Dominic Calvert-Lewin were among those who were rested versus the Canaries and should start in the capital.

Sean Longstaff, who netted in the FA Cup, could take the spot of Ilia Gruev in midfield, but Noah Okafor would only be selected on the substitutes' bench should he prove his fitness after a hamstring injury.

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup:

Henderson; Canvot, Lacroix, Riad; Johnson, Wharton, Hughes, Sosa; Sarr, Pino; Strand Larsen

Leeds United possible starting lineup:

Darlow; Justin, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson; Bogle, Stach, Ampadu, Longstaff, Aaronson; Calvert-Lewin

We say: Crystal Palace 1-1 Leeds United

With one eye on the second leg against Larnaca, it remains to be seen whether Palace rest players for this contest. Meanwhile, Leeds have reached a point where a share of the spoils on their travels could prove pivotal come the end of the season.

Taking both of those into consideration, we would not be surprised to see a low-scoring draw play out at Selhurst Park.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.