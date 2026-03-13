Chelsea vs. Newcastle United: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Darren Plant | 13 Mar 2026 09:46

After disappointing nights in the Champions League, Chelsea and Newcastle United return to Premier League action on Saturday evening.

A day before the Blues succumbed 5-2 to Paris Saint-Germain in France, Newcastle conceded a 96th-minute equaliser to draw 1-1 with Barcelona.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up everything you need to know about how to tune into the game.

What time does Chelsea vs. Newcastle United kick off?

Chelsea vs. Newcastle kicks off at 5.30pm on Saturday evening.

The contest is being played at the same time as Arsenal vs. Everton, while West Ham United vs. Manchester City starts later in the night at 8pm.

Where is Chelsea vs. Newcastle United being played?

Saturday's game between Chelsea and Newcastle is taking place at Stamford Bridge, which boasts a capacity of 40,044.

Chelsea are currently on a 14-match unbeaten home streak against Newcastle in all competitions, a record which stretches back to 2012.

How to watch Chelsea vs. Newcastle United in the UK

TV channels

Chelsea vs. Newcastle has been selected for coverage on the Sky Sports Premier League channel.

Sky Sports Premier League can be found on channels 402 (Sky), 502 (Virgin Media) and 421 (BT/EE TV)

Online streaming

Customers of those TV networks with the relevant Sky subscription can also access the game on the Sky Go, Virgin TV Go and EE TV apps.

Alternatively, you can subscribe to NOW TV's sports package on a monthly or daily basis, priced at £34.99 and £14.99 respectively.

Highlights

Highlights of the game will be made available online on the Sky Sports website, as well as the Sky Sports Premier League, Chelsea and Newcastle YouTube channels.

Meanwhile, Match of the Day is scheduled for 10.20pm on BBC One on Saturday night, the programme showing highlights of this match and the other five fixtures that will have taken place throughout the day.

What is at stake for Chelsea vs. Newcastle United?

With Chelsea highly likely to be eliminated from the Champions League by PSG, this game has taken on greater significance for Liam Rosenior's team.

Victory for Chelsea would see them move into third position in the Premier League table on goal difference, a consequence of Manchester United not playing Aston Villa until Sunday.

While Newcastle start the weekend down in 12th position in the top-flight standings, they are only nine points adrift of their fifth-placed hosts.

Eddie Howe's team could end Saturday as high as ninth if they can earn three points in West London.