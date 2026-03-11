Champions League: Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal creates more history in his team's last-gasp draw at Newcastle

By Matt Law | 11 Mar 2026 08:36 , Last updated: 11 Mar 2026 08:39

Lamine Yamal created more history for Barcelona on Tuesday night, as the Catalan giants drew 1-1 with Newcastle United in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League contest.

Newcastle took the lead in the 86th minute of the clash through Harvey Barnes, and his effort looked to be enough to secure a first-leg advantage for Eddie Howe's side.

However, Barcelona had other ideas, with Yamal netting a last-gasp penalty for the Catalan giants after Dani Olmo had been fouled inside the box by Malick Thiaw.

At 95 minutes and 50 seconds, Yamal scored Barcelona's latest penalty goal in the history of the Champions League, with another record being set by the outstanding 18-year-old.

The Spain international is now on 20 goals and 15 assists in 37 appearances for the Catalan giants during the 2025-26 campaign, including four goals and three assists in seven outings in the Champions League - sensational numbers for a teenager.

96 - At 95:50, Lamine Yamal scored Barcelona's latest penalty goal in the UEFA Champions League.



Hit. pic.twitter.com/YQU3oHJ0u3 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 10, 2026

Yamal's penalty earned a draw for Barcelona against Newcastle

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick acknowledged that his side found it tough at St James' Park but promised that the Catalan giants will be "different in the second leg".

“We didn’t play well with the ball, we lost possession too often, which is what Newcastle want. We knew that when they pass the ball, they are very quick," Flick told reporters.

“It wasn’t easy, but I’m very happy with my team, especially the defence; we defended very well on the pitch. We’ve had a lot of games recently, and we’ve had players out injured. Bernal and Pedri haven’t been playing.

“We need to improve, that’s clear, but the positive thing for us is the result. After going 1-0 down, it was fantastic to come back and get a draw. We’ll see a different Barca in the second leg.

© Imago / Joan Gosa

Flick promises "a different Barca" in the second leg

“It was an intense match. [Marc] Bernal and [Ronald] Araujo are coming off long periods without playing. We have to take it step by step, it’s not easy.

“They will improve. It’s not easy to play against this team. And I think we played well defensively. We have to grow because we have great potential.

“Now, it’s time to rest. We’ll have a few days to prepare well for the upcoming matches. When you play at this level, in the Champions League and LaLiga, it’s normal to have moments like this. We have to adapt to this level."

Barcelona will resume their La Liga campaign against Sevilla on Sunday afternoon before welcoming Newcastle to Camp Nou for the second leg on March 18.