“I know the truth”: Hansi Flick responds to explosive Xavi, Joan Laporta war of words ahead of Barcelona election

By Oliver Thomas | 10 Mar 2026 08:57

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has responded to an explosive interview from his predecessor Xavi, who has taken aim at president Joan Laporta.

In a wide-ranging interview with La Vanguardia, Xavi has opened up on the breakdown in his relationship with Laporta and has accused the Barca chief of “lying” over details of the club’s plan to re-sign Lionel Messi in 2023.

“The president is lying about what happened with Messi,” Xavi said. “Leo was signed. In January of 2023 I contacted him after he won the World Cup and he told me he was excited about coming back. We talked until March and I told him: ‘When you give me the OK, I'll tell the president.’

“We had the green light from La Liga, but Laporta threw everything out. He told me, verbatim, that if Messi came back, he was going to wage war against him and that he couldn't allow it.

“I tried to talk to Leo and he wouldn't answer the phone. I spoke to his father (Jorge Messi) and told him I didn't understand anything, and he said, ‘Talk to the president’. It was all set, it was going to be his ‘last dance’, like Michael Jordan, everything was ready.

“I’m never going back to Barca. I’ve already done my time as a player and coach. Now, I just want to tell the truth. Messi didn’t come to Barca because Laporta didn’t want him.

© Imago

“It’s a lie that his father asked for more or that La Liga didn't want him. Laporta has all the power at the club and he knew that Messi would manage that power for him.”

In addition, Xavi has claimed that he was hamstrung by financial constraints as Barca boss which contributed to his team’s drop-off in form, while he has also accused Laporta of being influenced by his former brother-in-law, Alejandro Echevarria, whom he claims holds the true power at the club.

Laporta, Xavi involved in public row over relationship at Barcelona

In response, Laporta has claimed in an interview with RAC1 that Xavi feels bitter due to the fact that Flick has been more successful since taking the reins at Barcelona.

“When I see what Xavi has said, I think about Hansi Flick,” said Laporta. “Being Barca president is a tough job and you have to make difficult decisions. I did what I had to do.

“With Xavi, I saw that we were going to lose and that with Flick we were going to win. I understand that he's hurting. With the same players, Flick is winning.

“As for Messi, this is how it was: In 2023, I was told Messi wanted to return and I sent the contract to Jorge Messi, who later came to my house and told me that there would be too much pressure back here and that they would prefer to go to Miami.”

© Iconsport

Flick delivers diplomatic response to Xavi, Laporta dispute

Ahead of Barcelona’s Champions League last-16 first-leg clash with Newcastle United on Tuesday night, Flick has taken a cautious stance over the war of words between Xavi and Laporta, and he has his own personal views on the “truth”.

"With Xavi we are professional colleagues and we have a good relationship,” Flick told reporters on Monday. “I visited him, we saw each other when I arrived, but it is something private.

"It's like when I talk to my wife, a private matter, and I don't talk about that. I don't comment on anything because I know the truth."

Asked if Xavi was wrong to criticise Laporta in the build-up to Barcelona’s presidential election on Sunday, Flick simply replied: "It is he who should say it, not me."

On the uncertain future of sporting director Deco, Flick added: "The first thing; we have to wait. From the first day I have worked very comfortably with Deco and with Bojan Krkic. We not only analyse the first team, but also the players from La Masia, the reserve team.

“We talked when I arrived about Marc Casado, Marc Bernal, Gerard Martin... And we have the same idea. We are all as one. We have created a team for the future."

Flick is now focused on helping five-time Champions League winners Barcelona beat Newcastle over two legs and prevail in their sixth consecutive last-16 tie against English opposition.