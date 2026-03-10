Next Tottenham manager: Thiago Motta assessed as Spurs 'consider' former Juventus head coach

By Ben Knapton | 10 Mar 2026 08:38

Linked to Tottenham Hotspur, is Thiago Motta a coherent bet or yet another risk amid the chaos?

The Italian-Brazilian manager's name has emerged as a potential replacement for Igor Tudor, but his playing style raises questions about how quickly he could fit in at Spurs.

Motta's name has been circulating with growing insistence behind the scenes at Tottenham amid the turbulent start to Igor Tudor's tenure. The Croatian manager has lost all three of his matches in charge — all derbies, against Arsenal, Fulham and Crystal Palace — and his future is already being called into question as Spurs battle against relegation in the Premier League, sitting just one point above the drop zone.

While a dismissal is not considered imminent, the British press has already begun identifying potential replacements. Motta features on a list that also includes Sean Dyche, Ryan Mason, Robbie Keane and Roberto De Zerbi.

What makes the situation particularly curious is that last year Tudor took over the very role that Motta had vacated at Juventus — and now the reverse move could materialise in London. Italian outlets including Corriere dello Sport and SportMediaset have also confirmed that the Italian-Brazilian manager is on the English club's radar.

Does Thiago Motta make sense at Tottenham?

Should Tottenham pursue Motta, Juventus would also have reason to view such a development favourably. The manager is still being paid under his contract with the Italian club until June 2027 and continues to weigh on the Old Lady's finances despite his departure.

The cost amounts to around £4.7m gross per season, a figure that rises to approximately £11.5m when the entire backroom staff is taken into account. An agreement with another club would significantly reduce that financial burden.

Motta's potential arrival raises a genuine debate about whether his ideas suit Tottenham's current predicament. The manager rose to prominence primarily through the modern, distinctive work he produced at Bologna — a style built on possession control, constant movement and rational occupation of space. His approach prioritises build-up play from defence, compact lines and versatile players capable of rotating positions during attacking phases.

© Imago

That kind of philosophy, however, typically demands time — a luxury that is rarely available to clubs battling against the drop.

At a Tottenham side that is living week to week under immense pressure and urgently needs points, implementing a sophisticated footballing model could encounter natural obstacles. Unlike managers known for delivering immediate, pragmatic results, Motta has never built a reputation as a firefighter.

On the other hand, his ability to organise a team and establish a clear tactical identity could represent a genuine break from the instability that has plagued Spurs in recent years.

Tottenham's 2025-26 season so far

In short, any potential marriage between Motta and Tottenham would depend less on the manager's quality — which is well-recognised across European football — and more on context.

Rather than seeking only a short-term fix, the club's board could view Motta as an opportunity for deeper reconstruction — even if the timing, in the midst of a relegation battle, appears risky.

If the club is looking for someone capable of extinguishing fires immediately, his profile may not be the ideal fit. But if the idea is to begin reorganising a sporting project that has lost its way in recent years, the Italian-Brazilian could represent a coherent long-term bet.

If the Premier League campaign gives serious cause for concern, the broader picture of Tottenham's season offers little comfort either. The North London club sit 16th in the table, flirting with the relegation zone as the threat of the drop grows with each passing round. Only one point separates Spurs from the bottom three.

In the domestic cup competitions, the club have also fallen short of expectations. In the FA Cup, Tottenham were eliminated as early as the third round by Aston Villa. In the Carabao Cup, the story was similar — knocked out in the last 16 by Newcastle, ending another opportunity for silverware prematurely.

Curiously, the one bright spot in Tottenham's season has been their European campaign. In the Champions League, the London side accumulated 17 points from eight matches, winning five, drawing two and losing just one, finishing the league phase in fourth place. That performance secured a direct berth in the last 16, where they will face Atletico Madrid.

This article was initially published on Trivela.