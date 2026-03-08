Tottenham relegation questions answered: What are the consequences? How realistic is it? How can Spurs still survive?

By Aishat Akanni | 08 Mar 2026 15:02

Few would have predicted that Tottenham Hotspur could find themselves dragged into a Premier League survival scrap, yet that is the reality now facing the North London club.

A turbulent campaign has left Spurs alarmingly close to the relegation zone, with pressure mounting both on the pitch and in the stands. For a club that lifted the Europa League just last season and boasts one of the most impressive stadiums in world football, the idea of dropping into the Championship once seemed unthinkable.

Yet the numbers paint a worrying picture. Tottenham remain the only Premier League side without a league victory in 2026, and their 11-match winless run is their worst since 1975. The club's last longer streak was in 1935, when they went 16 matches without a victory.

Thursday night’s defeat to Crystal Palace left Spurs just one point above the bottom three with nine games remaining, deepening the unease around a team that has not faced a genuine relegation battle since the late 1990s.

Their season has been defined by frustration, inconsistency and moments of chaos. But how did a club of Tottenham’s stature fall into such peril - and could they really be dragged into the drop?

Here, Sports Mole delves into Tottenham’s worrying slide and the growing threat of a relegation scrap.

Tottenham: Injuries, departures and recruitment misfires

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance / Icon Sport

Tottenham’s struggles cannot be attributed to a single factor. Instead, a combination of injuries, transfer missteps and dugout instability has created the perfect storm.

Thomas Frank arrived at the start of the season with hopes of building on Spurs’ Europa League triumph, but his tenure quickly unravelled. His shortcomings were exposed during an ill-fated eight-month spell before his eventual dismissal.

Spurs have spent most of the campaign without two of their most creative players. Dejan Kulusevski has yet to feature after undergoing surgery on a patella injury sustained last season, while James Maddison suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury during a pre-season friendly against Newcastle United.

The problems did not end there; Dominic Solanke, their main recognised striker, was also sidelined for months with an ankle injury, though he has since returned to action.

There were also significant departures; long-time talisman Son Heung-min left the club in the summer to join Los Angeles FC, leaving a leadership and attacking void that has proven difficult to fill. Meanwhile, Brennan Johnson was sold to Crystal Palace, further thinning Spurs’ attacking options.

Recruitment has done little to offset those losses. Spurs missed out on major targets such as Eberechi Eze, whose £60m move was hijacked by Arsenal, and Morgan Gibbs-White, who opted to sign a new contract at Nottingham Forest rather than move to North London.

Even the club’s marquee signings - Xavi Simons and Mohammed Kudus - have failed to deliver consistently due to injuries and patchy form.

Following Frank’s dismissal, Spurs turned to Igor Tudor as an interim “impact coach”, hoping the Croatian could spark a late-season revival.

Instead, his start has only deepened the sense of crisis, as Tudor has lost his first three matches in charge, and questions are already being raised about whether he can reverse the team’s alarming slide.

For a team that finished 17th in the league last season but escaped disaster by winning the Europa League, the warning signs were already present, and this season’s collapse may be the moment when those unresolved issues finally caught up with them.

Tottenham: Why relegation battles are so unforgiving

© Iconsport / SPI / Icon Sport

Relegation battles in the Premier League are among the most brutal scenarios in modern football, largely due to the enormous financial and psychological stakes involved.

Dropping out of the top flight can slash a club’s revenue by 50-70% almost overnight. In some cases, teams lose nearly £100m in immediate income due to reduced broadcasting deals, sponsorships, and matchday revenue.

Most modern Premier League contracts also include relegation clauses that reduce players’ wages by up to 50%, often triggering a wave of departures and further destabilising the squad.

Beyond the financial damage, the psychological pressure can be equally destructive. Teams battling relegation must cope with negative momentum, fan frustration and the growing fear of long-term consequences for the club.

Tottenham’s situation clearly illustrates the pressure. They have not won a league match since December and have amassed just four points from 11 league fixtures in 2026.

Over their last 20 league matches - a run stretching back more than five months - Spurs have managed only 12 points. More concerning than the results themselves is the visible collapse in belief among the players, who appear uncertain and lacking confidence in their approach.

For teams battling relegation, mentality can be as important as quality, and right now, Spurs look like a side struggling to rediscover both.

How promoted teams have defied expectations in Premier League

© Iconsport / SUSA / Icon Sport

While Tottenham struggle, some of the season’s promoted teams have shown impressive resilience in their fight for survival.

Sunderland’s return to the Premier League has been one of the stories of the season. Few expected Regis Le Bris’s side to survive comfortably after their dramatic promotion via the playoffs, but they stunned the league with an excellent start.

At one stage, they even beat Chelsea to move within two points of leaders Arsenal, a remarkable achievement for a team that finished well outside the automatic promotion places in the Championship.

Now sitting 11th with 40 points, Sunderland appear to have already done enough to secure survival. Their ambitious recruitment drive - spending £161m on 15 players has paid dividends, with former Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka proving particularly influential.

Leeds United have also shown signs that they will avoid an immediate return to the Championship. With over 30 points on the board, they remain above the relegation line and, while not completely safe, are unlikely to fall into serious danger.

Burnley, however, appear destined to drop back down. Despite moments of promise, Scott Parker’s side have struggled to turn performances into points and sit deep in the relegation zone with just four wins all season.

Could Tottenham realistically be dragged into the drop?

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Despite the stature of the club, Tottenham’s current situation means relegation can no longer be dismissed as impossible.

Realistically, around six teams remain involved in the survival battle: West Ham United, Nottingham Forest, Leeds United, Tottenham Hotspur, and the bottom two clubs, Burnley and Wolves.

While Wolves and Burnley look increasingly likely to occupy the bottom places, West Ham have shown signs of improvement, while other teams around Spurs are picking up valuable points.

Tottenham’s injury crisis continues to limit their options, and there is little indication that the situation will improve dramatically in the final weeks of the campaign.

Even Tudor has admitted that the team is struggling in several areas of the pitch, including attacking quality, midfield energy, and defensive resilience.

With nine games remaining and Spurs sitting just one point above West Ham in 18th place, their current form offers little reassurance about where the necessary points will come from.

The enormous consequences of relegation for Tottenham

© Iconsport / ActionPlus / Icon Sport

If Tottenham were to suffer relegation, it would rank among the most shocking moments in Premier League history.

Financially, the consequences would be enormous. According to UEFA’s European club finance and investment report, Spurs generated around £690m in revenue last year - the ninth-highest total in Europe.

Dropping to the Championship could slash that figure by as much as £261m.

Matchday revenue would take a particularly heavy hit. Tottenham earned roughly £130m from ticket sales last season, thanks in large part to their state-of-the-art stadium and premium hospitality offerings. That model would be difficult to sustain outside the Premier League.

Although wage-reduction clauses could cut the club’s £276m wage bill roughly in half, the broader financial shock would still be severe.

While some argue that relegation could force a necessary reset at the board level, the scale of the economic and sporting damage means few would welcome such a scenario.

Are Tottenham doomed, or can they still survive the drop?

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

With nine matches remaining in the season, Tottenham’s fate is still in their own hands - but the margin for error has all but disappeared.

Historically, around 36 points have been enough to secure Premier League survival. Spurs currently sit on 29, meaning they likely need several victories in the final stretch to avoid disaster.

Their upcoming fixture against Liverpool, and especially Nottingham Forest, could prove decisive. A victory would restore some belief and momentum, but anything less would leave Tottenham in an increasingly desperate position.

Tottenham’s current maximum possible total is 56 points, but realistically, they will not need anything close to that. What they do need is an immediate improvement in both performance, organisation and mentality.

Defensive discipline, tactical clarity and renewed confidence will be essential if Tottenham are to claw their way out of danger.

Modern football was not built for a club of Tottenham’s size to collapse in this way. Yet unless results improve quickly, Spurs could be heading toward a relegation that would rival some of the most shocking in English football history.