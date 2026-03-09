Atletico Madrid vs. Tottenham Hotspur: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Champions League clash

By Matt Law | 09 Mar 2026 10:23 , Last updated: 09 Mar 2026 10:24

Atletico Madrid will welcome Tottenham Hotspur to the Spanish capital on Tuesday night for the first leg of their last-16 Champions League tie.

The second leg of the European tie will then take place in North London on March 18.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Atletico vs. Tottenham kick off?

The Champions League fixture will kick off at 8pm UK time on Tuesday night.

Where is Atletico vs. Tottenham being played?

Atletico will welcome Tottenham to their home ground, Metropolitano Stadium.

The only previous meeting between the two sides came in the final of the 1962-63 Cup Winners' Cup, with Spurs recording a 5-1 win over the Spanish outfit.

How to watch Atletico vs. Tottenham in the UK

TV channels

The Champions League clash will be broadcast live in the UK on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports 3.

Streaming

Fans can stream this clash live via Discovery+ if they have purchased the TNT Sports package on the platform.

Discovery+ with TNT Sports is also available through the Amazon Prime Video app.

Highlights

Any goals/major incidents will be posted on the FootballOnTNT X account, while highlights will be uploaded to the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel after the match.

Atletico vs. Tottenham: What's the story?

As mentioned, these two sides have only met on one previous occasion, and it will be their first-ever contest in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Tottenham incredibly finished fourth in the Champions League league stage, but it has been a different story in the Premier League, with the North London club fighting relegation.

Spurs, now under the leadership of Igor Tudor, will enter this match off the back of five straight defeats, and they will be tackling an Atletico side that have won four of their last five matches in all competitions.

Atletico were 3-2 winners over Real Sociedad in La Liga on Saturday, but Tottenham had a free weekend due to their elimination from the FA Cup.

Spurs will know the importance of picking up a positive first-leg result on Tuesday if they are to stand a chance of progressing to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.