Tottenham transfer news: Senior Spurs star set for summer exit as club relationship 'broken'

By Saikat Mandal | 08 Mar 2026 20:12 , Last updated: 08 Mar 2026 20:13

Tottenham Hotspur’s first-choice goalkeeper, Guglielmo Vicario, is reportedly considering a return to Italy in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Spurs currently sit 16th in the Premier League table with 29 points from 29 matches, just one point above the relegation zone, and could be dragged into the bottom three unless their results improve dramatically.

If the unthinkable happens and Tottenham suffer relegation, the club could face a mass player exodus, with Vicario potentially among the names expected to depart.

Even if the north London club manage to preserve their top-flight status, the Italian goalkeeper is still believed to be heading towards the exit door.

Broken relationship: Vicario heading for exit?

© Imago / IPS

Vicario has made 113 appearances for Spurs since joining from Empoli and has started all 29 Premier League matches for the club so far this season.

The former Venezia goalkeeper has endured a turbulent campaign in north London and, according to Fabrizio Romano (via Juve FC), his relationship with Tottenham has completely broken down.

Inter Milan are reportedly showing concrete interest in signing the 29-year-old as they search for a replacement for Yann Sommer, whose contract expires at the end of the season.

The Nerazzurri could face strong competition from Serie A rivals Juventus, who are also exploring options to bring in a new goalkeeper this summer.

It has been suggested that Tottenham would be willing to accept a fee between £21.8m and £26.2m for Vicario as they appear resigned to losing him at the end of the season.

Who can replace Guglielmo Vicario at Tottenham?

© Iconsport / Fred Dides / Icon Sport

If Tottenham are relegated, they are likely to rely on internal options, with Antonin Kinsky and Brandon Austin potentially being promoted for regular opportunities.

However, if Spurs manage to avoid relegation, they may look to bring in an experienced Premier League goalkeeper, with Manchester City’s James Trafford emerging as an interesting option.

In recent weeks, Lens goalkeeper Robin Risser has also reportedly emerged as a serious target for Tottenham and could be available for a reasonable transfer fee.