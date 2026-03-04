Tottenham transfer news: Spurs 'considering' summer move for highly-rated French goalkeeper

By Saikat Mandal | 04 Mar 2026 14:55 , Last updated: 04 Mar 2026 15:15

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to sign a new goalkeeper in the summer transfer window, with Lens shot-stopper Robin Risser emerging as a serious candidate.

The 2025–26 campaign initially promised much for Spurs under Thomas Frank, but it quickly turned into a difficult season and eventually descended into a nightmare.

The north London club currently sit 16th in the Premier League table with 29 points from 28 matches, and missing out on European football next season could have significant financial ramifications.

While they still have the Champions League to focus on, the instability surrounding the club following a managerial change has left Spurs struggling for consistency.

With the squad requiring fresh investment, Spurs could look to recruit relatively unproven but highly-talented young players at reasonable prices as part of a renewed transfer strategy.

Spurs seriously interested in signing Robin Risser?

According to a report from CaughtOffside, Spurs are closely monitoring Risser, who has impressed significantly this season in Ligue 1.

Tottenham are reportedly targeting goalkeepers who are comfortable distributing from the back and capable of contributing during the build-up phase, and the 21-year-old fits that profile perfectly.

The young goalkeeper has earned widespread praise for his shot-stopping ability, while his composure with the ball at his feet has also caught the attention of scouts.

Risser joined Lens from Strasbourg for a modest fee of €3m (£2.6m) and remains under contract until 2030, placing the French club in a strong negotiating position should offers arrive.

Replacement for Guglielmo Vicario?

The report claims there is uncertainty surrounding Guglielmo Vicario’s long-term future at the club, and as a result, Spurs are searching for a potential long-term replacement.

One disappointing aspect of the season has been the limited involvement of backup goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky, whose lack of opportunities could send the wrong message to young keepers hoping to compete for the starting role.

Tottenham could reportedly face competition from Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United for Risser’s signature, while his €10 million (£8.7m) market valuation makes him an attractive target for the summer transfer window.