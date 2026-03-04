Preview: Al-Hilal vs Al Najma - prediction, team news, lineups

By Aishat Akanni | 04 Mar 2026 14:39 , Last updated: 04 Mar 2026 14:40

Al-Hilal SFC will welcome Al-Najma to Kingdom Arena on Friday evening for Matchday 25 of the Saudi Pro League, with the hosts looking to maintain pressure in the title race.

The Blue Waves sit third in the standings and remain unbeaten domestically, while the newly-promoted visitors find themselves rooted to the bottom of the table and fighting for survival.

Match preview

Al-Hilal continue to position themselves firmly in the championship conversation, amassing 58 points from 24 matches to sit third in the Saudi Pro League standings.

The Blue Waves boast an impressive return of 17 wins and seven draws, remaining unbeaten so far this season, while scoring 62 goals and conceding just 23 – a balance that highlights their dominance at both ends of the pitch.

Their home form has been particularly formidable, with nine wins and three draws from 12 league matches at Kingdom Arena, underlining why they are considered one of the most difficult sides to face on home soil.

Simone Inzaghi’s men head into this contest in strong form, having registered three wins and two draws from their last five outings across all competitions.

Their most recent league fixture produced a thrilling 5-3 victory over Al-Shabab, a result that once again demonstrated their attacking firepower and ability to overwhelm opponents.

With a midfield built around control and creativity, coupled with dangerous wide options and clinical finishing in advanced areas, the Blue Waves possess the tools to dismantle teams who struggle defensively.

Al-Najma, meanwhile, have endured a torrid return to top-flight football following promotion, and they currently occupy 18th place with just eight points from 24 matches.

The visitors have managed only one win all season, alongside five draws and 18 defeats, conceding 54 goals while scoring just 22 - numbers that underline their defensive vulnerabilities.

Their away record paints an equally concerning picture, with no victories on the road, two draws and 10 defeats highlighting their struggles away from home.

Recent performances offer little encouragement, with four defeats in their last five matches, including a 3-1 home loss to Al-Akhdoud in their most recent outing.

Under Nestor El Maestro, consistency has been elusive, and their failure to keep a clean sheet in the last eight games has compounded their difficulties.

Al-Hilal have historically dominated this fixture, including a 4-2 away victory in the reverse meeting earlier this season.

However, it is worth noting that prior to this campaign, their previous top-flight meetings dated back to the early 2000s.

Life in the Saudi Pro League has proven demanding for Al-Najma, and this trip to face one of the league’s strongest sides represents another stern examination.

Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League form:

DWWDDW

Al-Hilal form (all competitions):

DWWDDW

Al Najma Saudi Pro League form:

LLWLLL

Team News

Al-Hilal have several injury concerns ahead of this fixture, with Saimon Bouabre sidelined due to a shoulder injury.

Yusuf Akcicek also remains doubtful as he continues his recovery from a hamstring problem.

Mohammed Al-Yami is a doubt with a muscle issue, and Karim Benzema is expected to miss out due to injury.

Hassan Tambakti remains sidelined with a hamstring problem and is not expected back until mid-March, while Hamad Al-Yami is unavailable with a knee injury.

However, Malcom is expected to feature in attack, with Marcos Leonardo also likely to lead the line, supported by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic operating in an advanced midfield role.

Al-Najma, by contrast, have relatively fewer injury concerns, with Mohammed Al-Kunaydiri their only confirmed absentee as he continues his recovery from a cruciate ligament injury sustained in October.

Defensively, Nasser Al-Haleel, Abdullah Al-Hawsawi, Samir Caetano and Khalid Al-Subaie are all expected to retain their places as the visitors attempt to tighten up at the back.

Al-Hilal possible starting lineup:

Bounou; Hernandez, Koulibaly, Alawjami, Al-Harbi; Neves, Kanno, Milinkovic-Savic; Mandash, Leonardo, Malcom

Al Najma possible starting lineup:

Braga; Al-Subaie, Samir, Al-Haleel, Al-Hawsawi; Tijanic, Guga, Emad; Boutobba, Lazaro, Cardoso

We say: Al-Hilal 2-0 Al Najma

Given the vast gulf in quality, form and confidence between the two sides, it is difficult to look beyond a comfortable home victory.

Al-Hilal’s attacking depth and unbeaten home record should prove too strong for an Al-Najma side that has struggled defensively throughout the campaign.

