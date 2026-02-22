Spurs transfer news: Lilywhites one of two Premier League clubs to 'hold talks' over Darwin Nunez deal

By Darren Plant | 22 Feb 2026 13:10

Two Premier League clubs are reportedly interested in signing former Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez.

During the summer transfer window, the Premier League champions decided to allow the Uruguay international to join Al-Hilal in an initial £46.2m deal.

However, despite contributing nine goals and five assists from 24 outings, reports have indicated that Nunez is keen to leave the Saudi Pro League club.

A return to Europe was mooted during the early stages of February, only for the player to fail to secure a temporary move to Turkey.

Nunez has since been confirmed as being absent from Al-Hilal's squad due to foreign quota rules, leaving him without league football for the remainder of the campaign.

Nevertheless, as per TEAMtalk, clubs in the Premier League hold an interest in Nunez ahead of the summer.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Which Premier League clubs could move for Nunez?

The report alleges that Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are interested in signing the 26-year-old.

Discussions have reportedly been held with intermediaries to determine whether a deal is plausible.

Nunez is likely to be open to taking a significant pay-cut to end his time in the Middle-East.

Spurs, in particular, are expected to be in the market for a new number nine ahead of 2026-27, regardless of whether they avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Although Newcastle have Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa in their ranks, both players have gone through periods of inconsistency since their arrivals at St James' Park.

© Imago

Is Nunez worth the gamble?

With a Premier League record of 25 goals and 16 assists from 95 appearances, Nunez performed better for Liverpool than some would have you believe.

That said, the amount of missed chances is what prevented him from departing Anfield with a better reputation.

If any interested suitor do not have to pay more than £45m, there is an argument that Nunez offers value for money.

On the flip side, the former Benfica star also brings uncertainty and inconsistency, something that both Spurs and Newcastle already have in their attacking ranks.