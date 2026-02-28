Premier League Gameweek 28
Fulham
Mar 1, 2026 2.00pm
Craven Cottage
Spurs

Team News: Fulham vs. Tottenham injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Fulham vs. Spurs injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
Fulham can complete only their second Premier League double over Tottenham Hotspur when they welcome the Lilywhites to Craven Cottage on Sunday afternoon.

Marco Silva's men defeated Sunderland 3-1 last weekend, shortly before the Lilywhites' 4-1 North London derby loss to Arsenal, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

FULHAM vs. TOTTENHAM

FULHAM

Out: Kevin (foot)

Doubtful: Antonee Robinson (ankle), Sasa Lukic (thigh), Samuel Chukwueze (calf)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Leno; Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon; Berge, Iwobi; Wilson, Smith Rowe, Bobb; Jimenez

TOTTENHAM

Out: Dejan Kulusevski (knee), James Maddison (knee), Rodrigo Bentancur (thigh), Mohammed Kudus (thigh), Ben Davies (ankle), Lucas Bergvall (ankle), Wilson Odobert (knee), Destiny Udogie (thigh), Cristian Romero (suspended)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vicario; Danso, Van de Ven, Dragusin; Porro, Palhinha, Gallagher, Spence; Sarr, Simons; Kolo Muani

