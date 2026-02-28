Team News: Fulham vs. Tottenham injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 28 Feb 2026 14:00 , Last updated: 28 Feb 2026 14:00

Fulham can complete only their second Premier League double over Tottenham Hotspur when they welcome the Lilywhites to Craven Cottage on Sunday afternoon.

Marco Silva's men defeated Sunderland 3-1 last weekend, shortly before the Lilywhites' 4-1 North London derby loss to Arsenal, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

FULHAM

Out: Kevin (foot)

Doubtful: Antonee Robinson (ankle), Sasa Lukic (thigh), Samuel Chukwueze (calf)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Leno; Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon; Berge, Iwobi; Wilson, Smith Rowe, Bobb; Jimenez

TOTTENHAM

Out: Dejan Kulusevski (knee), James Maddison (knee), Rodrigo Bentancur (thigh), Mohammed Kudus (thigh), Ben Davies (ankle), Lucas Bergvall (ankle), Wilson Odobert (knee), Destiny Udogie (thigh), Cristian Romero (suspended)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vicario; Danso, Van de Ven, Dragusin; Porro, Palhinha, Gallagher, Spence; Sarr, Simons; Kolo Muani