Sunday's Premier League results & roundup: Mac Allister hands Liverpool late win as Guessand gives Palace dramatic victory

By Ellis Stevens | 22 Feb 2026 16:09

Matchday 27 of the 2025-26 Premier League season continued with three intriguing fixtures on Sunday afternoon, with each holding major implications at each end of the table.

Crystal Palace welcomed bottom of the pack Wolverhampton Wanderers to Selhurst Park, Sunderland and Fulham battled for points in the middle of the table, while relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest took on Champions League hopefuls Liverpool.

Nottingham Forest 0-1 Liverpool: Marvellous Mac Allister wins it as Liverpool leave it late

Alexis Mac Allister scores in stoppage time for Liverpool!



Vitor Pereira is FUMING! ? pic.twitter.com/mdmYzYUBMg — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 22, 2026

Alexis Mac Allister scored deep into stoppage time to give Liverpool a late 1-0 win against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Liverpool actually thought they had won it minutes earlier when an attempted clearance was deflected into the net off Mac Allister, but a lengthy VAR check ruled the goal out for handball.

However, Mac Allister and Liverpool would not be denied a second time as the Argentine midfielder slotted home in the seventh minute of stoppage time to seal the late 1-0 win.

New Nottingham Forest manager Vitor Pereira was left understandably frustrated on the touchline, with the rather scrappy late goal handing the boss a defeat on his Tricky Trees debut.

The loss would have been particularly infuriating given Nottingham Forest's brilliant first half display, which saw the Tricky Trees dominate the match with 12 shots to Liverpool's two, but they were ultimately left to rue their missed chances.

Arne Slot's side took much more control in the second period and were arguably deserving of the late win, which sees Liverpool climb to level on 45 points with both Chelsea and Manchester United - who are scheduled to play on Monday night.

Meanwhile, the defeat leaves Nottingham Forest in 17th place with 27 points, narrowly only two points above 18th-placed West Ham United, who have been a team rejuvenated in recent weeks.

Crystal Palace 1-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Guessand gives Eagles dramatic late win

Evann Guessand scores his first goal for Crystal Palace and what a time to get it ? pic.twitter.com/Jmr2DyepSD — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 22, 2026

Evann Guessand scored a dramatic late winner to give Crystal Palace a stunning victory over 10-man Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday afternoon.

Crystal Palace's painful run looked set to be extended to just one win in 16 games as they remained goalless heading into the final minutes, only for January signing Guessand to come to the rescue.

The forward came off the bench and found the near corner to score his first goal for the club and end a 10-game winless run at Selhurst Park, dating back to a 3-1 win against AZ Alkmaar in early November.

The victory will come as a huge relief to Oliver Glasner, who has been under immense pressure in recent weeks as his side have continued to struggle, especially against the 10-men 20th-placed side.

Wolves, who squandered the chance to take the lead in the first half when Tolu Arokodare's penalty was saved by Dean Henderson, were reduced to 10-men just after the hour mark.

Ladislav Krejci was given two yellow cards in the space of three minutes, including carelessly kicking the ball away to earn the eventual red card, making the bottom-placed side's job even harder.

Wolves eventually succumbed to the Palace pressure, with the defeat leaving them on 10 points at the bottom of the table, a significant 17 points adrift from safety.

Sunderland 1-3 Fulham: Sunderland suffer back-to-back home defeats

Cool as you like from Raúl Jiménez ? pic.twitter.com/oF1iq7PIpc — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 22, 2026

A Raul Jimenez brace helped hand Sunderland their second straight home defeat in the Premier League as Fulham left the Stadium of Light with a 3-1 victory on Sunday afternoon.

Sunderland had previously been unbeaten in their first 12 league games at their home ground, eventually tasting defeat at the Stadium of Light for the first time in the league this season against Liverpool earlier this month.

The Black Cats were handed their second straight loss at the Stadium of Light today, with Raul Jimenez netting a brace to help sink Sunderland and seal all three points for Fulham.

The striker opened the scoring with a header and doubled his tally from the spot just minutes later, ensuring that Fulham ended a three-game losing run in the Premier League.

Enzo Le Fee pulled one back from the penalty spot to give Sunderland a lifeline with just under 15 minutes left to play, but a brilliant Fulham breakaway saw Alex Iwobi seal the win in the 85th minute.

As a result, the Cottagers have climbed above Sunderland into 10th place, while the Black Cats have fallen out of the top 10 and into 12th place, now behind rivals Newcastle United.