Man Utd, Man City in new Elliot Anderson transfer twist as 'record-shattering' £90m move considered

By Ben Knapton | 15 Mar 2026 07:41

Manchester United and Manchester City's hopes of landing Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson could be in jeopardy thanks to a possible 'record-breaking' move from one of their Premier League rivals.

The Red Devils and the Citizens were understood to have been at the head of the queue for the former Newcastle United man, who will almost certainly depart the City Ground if Forest drop down to the Championship.

Even if the Tricky Trees manage to retain their Premier League status, they will likely be fighting a losing battle to retain Anderson's services, in spite of the fact that his contract runs until the summer of 2029.

It was reported earlier this month that Man City had 'effectively agreed' a deal for Anderson's signature, although Man United are still said to be firmly in the race for the England international.

However, a new twist has emerged in the transfer tale, as TEAMtalk claims that Newcastle could try to re-sign their former academy product in a 'shock' development.

Newcastle 'discuss' return for £90m-rated Elliot Anderson amid Man Utd, Man City talk

© Imago

Anderson rose through the youth ranks at St James' Park before being sold to Nottingham Forest for circa £35m in 2024 - a transfer that helped Newcastle comply with Profit and Sustainability regulations.

Since his switch to the City Ground, Anderson has registered four goals and nine assists in 80 appearances for Forest across all tournaments, and the 23-year-old is expected to be a starter for England at the 2026 World Cup.

Newcastle currently boast two celebrated midfielders of their own in Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes, although the Magpies are said to be 'braced' for offers for the Italian and Brazilian in the summer window.

Anderson has apparently been discussed internally as an ideal successor to either Tonali or Guimaraes should one of the duo depart, but Newcastle would have to break the bank to secure a reunion.

The England international is said to be valued at between £90m and £100m by Newcastle, whose current record signing is £69.3m striker Nick Woltemade, so Anderson would shatter the Magpies' all-time transfer record.

How Man Utd, Man City could still benefit from missing out on Elliot Anderson

© Imago / Sportimage

For Man City or Man United to miss out on Anderson's signature, one of the Mancunian giants would have likely strengthened their midfield ranks with the capture of Tonali or Guimaraes instead.

The former - who was missing from Saturday's 1-0 win over Chelsea due to illness - was linked with a shock move to Arsenal on deadline day over the winter, and the Gunners are still rumoured to be in the picture.

However, Man United and Real Madrid are also competing for the former AC Milan talent, whom Newcastle have now slapped a price tag on, and he would prove to be slightly cheaper than Anderson.

Therefore, even if Anderson does end up in black and white stripes again this summer, all should not be lost for Man United or Man City.