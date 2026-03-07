Man Utd, Arsenal 'learn Sandro Tonali valuation' as Real Madrid join the race for Newcastle United star

By Matt Law | 07 Mar 2026 16:14 , Last updated: 07 Mar 2026 16:19

Newcastle United have reportedly placed a valuation of £87m on Sandro Tonali, with Real Madrid said to have joined Manchester United and Arsenal in the battle for the midfielder.

Tonali arrived at St James' Park from AC Milan in the summer of 2023, and he has represented the Magpies on 101 occasions, scoring 10 goals and registering nine assists.

The Italy international has a contract with Newcastle until the summer of 2028, but he could leave the English club at the end of the campaign in search of pastures new.

Tonali's first choice is believed to be to return to Italy, but it is incredibly difficult to imagine any club in Serie A affording the midfielder this summer.

Man United and Arsenal continue to be credited with an interest in Tonali, and according to Tuttosport, Real Madrid have now joined the race for his signature.

Newcastle 'want £87m' for in-demand midfielder Tonali

The report claims that Newcastle value the Italian at £87m, so any transfer this summer would be significant, with the Magpies set to hold firm on their valuation.

Man United are set to sign two new central midfielders this summer, with Casemiro's departure on a free transfer at the end of the season already been confirmed.

Manuel Ugarte is also set to move on, with the Uruguay international said to have interest from Serie A, and two new players are expected to arrive at Old Trafford in that area.

Tonali is believed to be firmly on Man United's radar, while Arsenal were linked with the Italian in January and are also said to be huge admirers of the Italian.

Could Real Madrid win the race for Tonali?

Real Madrid are an incredibly difficult club to turn down, but it remains to be seen whether the capital giants are prepared to meet Newcastle's asking price for the midfielder.

As it stands, it is believed to be more likely that Tonali will stay in the Premier League, with Arsenal and Man United potentially going head-to-head for his signature.

Tonali has again been an important player for Newcastle this season, scoring three goals and registering six assists in 44 appearances in all competitions.