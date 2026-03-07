Liverpool cult hero offers explanation for Alexis Mac Allister struggles after new injury scare

By Ben Knapton | 07 Mar 2026 14:56 , Last updated: 07 Mar 2026 14:56

Liverpool's midfielder Alexis Mac Allister's struggles in 2025-26 are down to two specific reasons amid Manchester United transfer speculation, a former Reds trophy winner had exclusively told Sports Mole.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion man's partnership with Ryan Gravenberch in the middle of the park was a critical component of Liverpool's 2024-25 Premier League title win, but he has failed to live up to those heights in the current campaign.

Mac Allister's drop-off in form has coincided with Liverpool's unforeseen decline in 2025-26, but the 24-year-old is now a weekly starter once again and has scored two goals in his last three Premier League games against Nottingham Forest and West Ham United.

As well as his own fitness issues at the start of the season, Mac Allister has been impacted by Liverpool's perpetual crisis at right-back, which has seen Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley struggle with injuries since Trent Alexander-Arnold's exit for Real Madrid.

That is the view of Gary McAllister, who highlighted the chopping and changing at right-back and Mac Allister's own fitness concerns as the two primary reasons for his underwhelming displays in 2025 in an interview with Sports Mole.

Two reasons for Alexis Mac Allister Liverpool struggles in 2025-26

"I think his problems were off the back of niggling injuries, and he was sort of in and out of the team," McAllister said. "They were protecting him and protecting his minutes.

"When that’s the case it’s very hard to create a rhythm in your play, but when he’s fully fit, he’s somebody who can link the back to the front.

"Obviously, Dominik Szoboszlai has had a fantastic season, but you touched on it there. Curtis has had to go and play right-back on occasions because of injuries to Conor Bradley, Jeremie Frimpong and Joe Gomez as well.

"When Szoboszlai has had to play right-back, I think that really affects the midfield trio of Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai. Those three have a really good understanding. It’s a nice blend of people who want to sit in front of the back four, people who like to play between the lines and people who like to go and join the front men.

"So I think that’s affected them. There’s been a wee bit of change in the middle of the park, and Alexis has been fighting little injury things as well. When you go through that, it’s hard to get a rhythm. But he’ll be looking to finish the season strongly, because obviously there’s a big summer ahead."

Mac Allister was feared to have picked up another injury after he was taken off in Friday's FA Cup win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, but Arne Slot affirmed that the midfielder was fine.

Could Alexis Mac Allister leave Liverpool in summer transfer window?

During Mac Allister's outstanding and underwhelming periods in a Liverpool shirt, transfer speculation has been an unwelcome distraction for the 27-year-old, whose father has often spoken out about his son's future.

Mac Allister is still on the same terms he penned at Anfield upon his arrival in 2023 - terms that will expire in 2028 - so the upcoming summer window would be a prime chance for Liverpool to bank a significant fee for the midfielder if he does not pen a new deal.

A reunion with Alexander-Arnold at Real Madrid has been strongly mooted for the South American, and shock links also emerged with Manchester United just a few weeks ago.

However, Mac Allister's father has shot down such speculation and affirmed that the midfielder's camp are simply waiting for a renewal offer from the Premier League champions.

There is still no guarantee that an agreement will be struck, but it would be a surprise to see Mac Allister end his Liverpool chapter at the end of the season.

